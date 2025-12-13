President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on his birthday, 13 December.

President Tinubu celebrated with the minister and former governor of Rivers State, giving thanks to God Almighty for enriching him with a life defined by purpose, service, and courage.

The president described Mr Wike as an audacious top performer who defies obstacles and delivers results.

President Tinubu acknowledged the ongoing transformation of the Federal Capital Territory through infrastructure expansion, highlighting the minister’s recent intervention that broke the 14-year logjam in the construction of the Apo-Karshi road.

The president commended Mr Wike for his resilience, can-do attitude, and commitment to excellence in all assignments.

President Tinubu thanked the minister for his consistent efforts in delivering results and wished him a happy birthday and strength to further his good work in the FCT.

READ ALSO: Wike speaks on defection of Rivers lawmakers to APC

“Nyesom Wike has been one of the shining stars in the cabinet, an exceptional performer, developing infrastructure in the federal capital as never seen before and proving that his moniker as ‘Mr Project’ is not limited to his home state of Rivers.

“I commend him for being one of the champions of our Renewed Hope Agenda, even though he belongs to another party and wish him well as he marks another year in his life journey”.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

December 12, 2025 ‎