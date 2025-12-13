Nigerians have been urged to embrace selfless service and rally with an “all hands on deck” spirit to rebuild trust, fortify national unity, and extend a lifeline to those reeling from the country’s economic and social challenges.

Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Oliver Aba, stated this during the 2025 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols. Themed “Emmanuel: God With Us.”

This third annual event hosted by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, unfolded under a canopy of twinkling Christmas lights, with the 100-man mass choir of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) filling the State House with harmonious carols that blended reverence and festivity.

The evening’s meticulously structured order of service began on a majestic note with the opening Hymn: Once in Royal David’s City, setting a tone of royal humility. This flowed into the Bidding Prayer, invoking divine presence, followed by the jubilant Carol: Ding Dong! Merrily on High, its bells-like melody lifting spirits.

Former Head of State and elder statesman, Yakubu Gowon, read the First Lesson from Genesis 3:8-12, recounting humanity’s early encounter with divine accountability. The choir responded with the triumphant Hark! The Herald-Angels Sing, proclaiming the angels’ announcement of Christ’s birth.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, —making his first appearance at a state function in the Villa since President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration—read the Second Lesson from Genesis 22:15-18, emphasising God’s covenant of blessing through obedience. The assembly sang Brightest and Best of the Sons of the Morning, a carol celebrating the star of Bethlehem.

The procession of readings continued with profound national representation. Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele read the Third Lesson from Isaiah 9:6-7, prophesying the Prince of Peace, after which the choir sang The First Noel the Angel Did Say. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, followed with the Fourth Lesson from Isaiah 11:1-4, evoking the righteous reign of the Messiah, paired with the serene Still the Night, Holy the Night!.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, read the Fifth Lesson from Luke 1:26-31, narrating the angel Gabriel’s visit to Mary. This was enriched by dual carols: O Come, O Come Emmanuel and Joy to the World; The Lord is Come, stirring anticipation of salvation.

President of the Court of Appeal, Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem, read the Sixth Lesson from Luke 2:4-7, detailing the humble birth in Bethlehem, as the choir intoned While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night.

Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, conveyed the Seventh Lesson from Luke 2:10-14, the angels’ joyous proclamation to the shepherds, followed by the tender Cradled in a Manger, Meanly.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun presented the Eighth Lesson from Matthew 2:9-12, on the wise men’s guided journey and worship, with the choir’s vibrant Christians, Awake, Salute the Happy Morn, urging awakening to the Savior’s light.

The host of the evening , Oluremi Tinubu, read the Ninth Lesson from John 1:1-14, affirming the Word made flesh dwelling among us. The congregation rose for the resounding Hymn: O Come, All Ye Faithful.

The service reached its spiritual zenith with Prelate of the Methodist Church, Mr Aba’s exhortation, where he unpacked “Emmanuel” as God’s unwavering presence amid Nigeria’s storms—from inflation to insecurity. He implored faith-fueled unity and selfless deeds as the nation’s pathway to renewal.

He emphasised Christ’s intimacy. “Jesus did not come to be far away from us. He came to be present. He came to be closer and involved in our everyday affair. The almighty’s love is not distant. He’s near. He’s personal to us, and he walks with us like our shadows… if you feel lonely? The Lord is with us.”

Prelate Aba assured the gathering that God’s presence endures through uncontrollable circumstances.

“Situation of life that is beyond our control… I want to assure you that God is with us in Christ. I want to assure you brothers and sisters in Christ, God is with you in the valley, in the storms of life and in the victory—that means in season and out of season… Jesus has decided to live among us.”

Drawing from national struggles—inflation, insecurity, division—he urged collective action.

“As a people, as a nation…when you are worried, God is with you as a Prince of Peace… Today the Prince of Peace is ready to give us peace.”

Echoing John 3:16, Mr Aba framed the season as God’s selfless love.“It’s about the love of God for humanity, and that is why Jesus had to go on the cross… For God so loved the world [He gave His only Son]”

He challenged leaders and citizens alike on allegiance.“Nigerians and non-Nigerians… The doctrine that is that of the selflessness, which side are you as people of one nation? We must come together so as we are celebrating Christ Nigeria can be better.”

Mr Aba called for meditation on Christ’s peace: “As we rise from this place and go back home, what will you meditate on? Meditate that we are celebrating this evening… The peace that Jesus brought into this world, the love that he has portrayed. The love that you have demonstrated among us, if all of us and everything around us shall stand for good, how many of us are ready to be on the Lord’s side for somebody to use?”

Cultural resonance came via traditional Elu Agogo rhythms. The joyous finale rang out with We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

