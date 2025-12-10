A group of former federal lawmakers, under the banner of the National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL), has filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a political party.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025, was initiated by the group’s National Coordinator, Raphael Igbokwe, who deposed to an affidavit alleging that the ADC has failed to meet constitutional and statutory requirements to retain its status as a political party.

Mr Igbokwe, who represented Ahiazu/Ezinihitte Federal Constituency of Imo State in the 7th and 8th House of Representatives, argued that the ADC did not secure 25 per cent of votes in any state during the last presidential election.

He noted that the party failed to win any seat in the August bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a performance he said fell below the minimum legal threshold.

The plaintiffs, therefore, requested that the court declare the ADC’s failure to meet the requirements of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, and that INEC deregister it.

The request is anchored on the powers granted to INEC under the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Section 222 outlines the conditions an association must meet to operate as a political party, including proper registration of national officers and submission of its constitution to INEC.

Under Section 225A (a), (b), and (c), INEC may deregister a party if it breaches registration requirements or fails to attain the minimum prescribed electoral performance, such as failing to secure at least 25 per cent of votes in one state in a presidential election or failing to win any ward, state or national legislative seat, or councillorship position.

INEC had previously deregistered 74 political parties in February 2020 for poor performance in the 2019 general elections. The Supreme Court affirmed the deregistration in May 2021 in a case filed by the National Unity Party, one of the affected parties.

ADC as a coalition

The ADC currently has one member in the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, who represents Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopa Moro Federal Constituency of Kogi State.

The party has no representation in the Senate.

Recently, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ADC as part of a coalition aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, is part of the coalition, but has not formally registered as a member of the ADC.

The ADC maintains that the coalition seeks to prevent Nigeria from drifting toward a one-party state and to build a united front ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Dumebi Kachikwu, the 2023 ADC presidential candidate, scored 81,919 votes, placing fifth overall.

Mr Kachikwu and others opposed the takeover of the party by the Atiku-led coalition earlier in the year.

Other members of the coalition are former Senate President, David Mark, who is its national chairman, former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, former AGF, Abubakar Malami, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.