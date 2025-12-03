The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it has not picked any candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, disowned some viral videos and social media posts claiming that ADC had endorsed a candidate for the governorship election.

Mr Abdullahi, who said the videos and social media posts were false and should be disregarded, added that a timetable had been released and widely publicised.

“For the purpose of conducting the primaries to elect the party’s flag bearer for the 2026 governorship election in Osun, a timetable has been released and widely publicised.

“All aspirants are urged to adhere strictly to the guidelines,” he said.

The ADC spokesperson stated that the party remained committed to upholding the highest standards of internal democracy, anchored in a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

(NAN)