President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm a former Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, a general, as Nigeria’s new minister of defence.

The request was contained in a letter read on the floor of the Senate by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Wednesday’s plenary.

Mr Tinubu said the nomination was made in line with Section 147(2) of the Nigerian Constitution, which mandates the National Assembly to screen and confirm ministerial appointees.

“In compliance with provision of section 147 (2) of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Christopher Gwabin Musa as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the president wrote.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for immediate consideration.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, subsequently moved a motion to admit the nominee into the chamber, in accordance with Senate rules.

However, the screening was stood down and postponed after lawmakers realised that the nominee had not yet arrived. The Senate then moved on to other items on its Order Paper.

Mr Bamidele had earlier in a statement said Mr Musa would be screened today.

The president’s request comes a day after President Tinubu announced Mr Musa as the replacement for Mohammed Abubakar, who resigned from the position on Monday.

Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesperson, had earlier confirmed that the president transmitted the nomination to the Senate in line with constitutional requirements

Mr Musa, who turns 58 on 25 December, served as chief of defence staff from 2023 until October 2025. He received the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.

Born in Sokoto State in 1967, he received his primary and secondary education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria. He enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1986 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1991.