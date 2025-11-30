Nigeria is on my mind again—not as a headline, not as a statistic, not as an argument on television, but as a burden that sits quietly on the chest, refusing to be shaken off. Every nation has its pressures, but Nigeria’s pressures are different: they are silent, ancestral, and layered. They move like tectonic plates beneath the soil—fault lines buried in history, identity, memory, and the deep unspoken things that shape who we think we are. These fault lines do not make the news every day, yet they are the very cracks through which our future is leaking away. Ethnic suspicion, religious hostility, and political fractures form a triangle of tension that has defined our national story. And the real tragedy is that none of these lines are new; they simply keep returning in new disguises.

We have lived long enough to know that nations do not break only when guns roar. Nations also break in whispers—through distance, distrust, and the slow erosion of shared meaning. The danger is not always in the violence itself but in the psychology that precedes it: the quiet belief that “my people” and “those people” do not share the same destiny. Once that idea takes root, a country can remain geographically united yet emotionally shattered. Nigeria is increasingly living in this twilight zone: a republic on paper, a mosaic of rival fears in reality.

Ethnicity has become the most stubborn of our fault lines. It shapes our conversations, our ambitions, our judgments, even our opportunities. We wear our ethnicities like protective armour, shielding ourselves from a nation we no longer trust. We have become citizens of tribes rather than citizens of a republic. Yet no tribe alone has enough strength to carry a nation of this size; and no tribe alone has enough wisdom to design its future. A multi-ethnic nation can only survive on one truth: that diversity is not a threat but an inheritance. When diversity becomes a competition, the nation begins to limp; when it becomes a weapon, the nation begins to bleed.

Religion, too, has mutated into a fault line. In the hands of sincere worshippers, faith becomes light. In the hands of political actors, faith becomes a blade. We have seen too many moments where sermons became battle cries and altars became rallying points for division. Yet in every religion, the call is the same: to love one another, to honour truth, to preserve life. How then did we get here—where believers of different faiths look at each other not with curiosity or empathy but with inherited suspicion? A nation cannot rise when its religions compete for supremacy; it can only rise when they compete for goodness.

The political fault line is perhaps the most visible, yet the least understood. Our politics has been built like a marketplace where identity is currency and fear is persuasion. Politicians have mastered the language of division because it is the quickest pathway to followership. But leadership built on fractures cannot unify a road, let alone a country. We have normalized a system where elections feel like referendums on who should fear whom. And in that atmosphere, even good policies struggle to survive because citizens no longer evaluate ideas—they evaluate intentions. They do not ask what is being proposed; they ask who is proposing it and where is he from.

Yet, in spite of all these fault lines, Nigeria remains unbroken. This is not luck. It is a sign. It is a warning. It is a mercy. Nations that survive repeated shocks are not simply resilient; they are being given time—time to reflect, time to repent, time to reboot. But time, like every gift, is not infinite. The question is what we will do with the time remaining to us before the fault lines widen beyond repair.

What Nigeria needs now is not merely another dialogue or another election cycle. Nigeria needs a new civic ethic—a fresh understanding that we rise only when we rise together. Shared destiny is not a romantic phrase; it is the only glue strong enough to hold a diverse nation. The countries that succeeded did not do so because they eliminated differences but because they elevated a unifying identity strong enough to overshadow them. We cannot heal by pretending that tribes and religions don’t matter—they do. But they cannot matter more than the nation we hope to build.

For healing to begin, we must first confront our habits of suspicion. Suspicion is not just a feeling; it is a cultural reflex. We must learn to question it instead of feeding it. The stories we tell ourselves must change. We can no longer raise children to believe that other tribes are threats or that other religions are conspiracies. Healing begins in how we narrate our identity to the next generation. A nation is simply a story we tell ourselves about ourselves. If that story is poisoned, the nation becomes poisoned.

Healing also requires truth. Nations do not heal by sweeping history under the rug. They heal by naming things accurately. We cannot pretend that the wounds of the civil war, the cycles of religious violence, and the regional economic disparities no longer matter. They do. Unhealed histories become future conflicts. But truth must not become a weapon; it must become a scalpel. It must be used to remove infection, not to deepen injury.

Healing further demands justice. Not revenge—justice. Citizens must trust that institutions are not ethnic enterprises. Justice is the one language that every tribe understands and every religion respects. Where justice is absent, agitation will multiply. Where justice is predictable, peace will flourish.

And healing requires leadership—leadership that speaks to our shared humanity instead of our inherited fears. A leader who rises above the fault lines does not deny their existence; he stands where they intersect and creates a new centre for the country. We do not need messianic saviours. We need builders—Nehemiahs who see broken walls and gather every tribe to repair them. Without such leadership, even the best citizens will retreat into their private enclaves of survival.

But healing is not solely the work of leaders. It is the work of citizens who refuse to be manipulated. Citizens who choose character over conspiracy, competence over tribe, and nationhood over sentiment. The survival of Nigeria will not be determined solely in Aso Rock; it will be determined in the small everyday choices of people who decide that unity is more profitable than division.

Nigeria is on my mind because the stakes are high. We are either approaching a turning point or a breaking point. The signs are there: the rise of regional agitations, the loudness of fringe extremists, the deepening of poverty, the exhaustion of hope. Yet, I believe that cracks do not always mean collapse. Sometimes cracks are simply indicators that the structure needs reinforcement. I believe that Nigeria can still become a nation healed of its fractures—not by force, not by slogans, but by a collective awakening that our future is inseparable.

A house divided cannot stand, but a house aware of its divisions can rebuild. The healing lines must begin from where the fault lines have run. Nigeria can be mended, but only if we choose mending over mirroring old patterns. The future will not belong to those who exploit our fractures; it will belong to those who close them.

Nigeria is on my mind because, despite everything, I believe her best chapters have not yet been written. But belief alone is not enough. Healing is not accidental; it is intentional. And if we do not begin to draw the healing lines now, the fault lines will one day draw themselves.

Sunday Ogidigbo is Senior Pastor of Holyhill Church, Abuja. He writes on faith, leadership, and the intersection of spirituality and culture. X/Instagram/Facebook: @SOgidigbo. Email: [email protected]