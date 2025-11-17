Kano South District senator, Kawu Suleiman, married Hindatu Isah on Monday in a low-key ceremony held in the Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

The wedding took place at the residence of the Madakin Rano, Ada’u Isah, father of the bride and a former member representing Rano, Kibiya, and Bunkure Federal Constituency.

The bride, Hindatu, is a Flying Officer with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) from Rano Local Government Area.

Her area constitutes the larger part of Kano South Senatorial District, Mr Sumaila’s constituency.

Dahiru Adda’u, a retired state permanent secretary received the bride on behalf of the groom’s family. The Chairman of A.A. Rano Group, Auwalu Rano, represented the groom’s family.

The wedding was presided over by Yusuf Sumaila, who prevented a N500,000 bride price to the bride’s family.

The low-key ceremony was attended by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Rano, Kibiya, Bunkure, Kabiru Alhassan.

Mr Sumaila recently resigned from the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The popular lawmaker said he joined the ruling party to advance the interests of his people, ensure their needs are met, and their future is secured.