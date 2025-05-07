Kano South Senator Kawu Sumaila has defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Sumaila, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (upstream), announced his defection in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Wednesday.

In the letter, the lawmaker explained that his decision to quit the NNPP was a result of the unresolved leadership crisis in the party which has led to litigations and internal divisions.

Mr Sumaila had earlier announced his resignation from the NNPP on 24 April, without disclosing the party he wanted to join. Many had speculated that he would join the opposition APC in Kano because of his closeness to APC leaders at the national and state levels. However, his decision to join the APC has now been made public.

Reasons for leaving NNPP

The senator noted that the major reason for his defection was the ongoing legal disputes and factions within the NNPP.

“My decision to bid goodbye to the NNPP is anchored on compelling and undeniable developments within the party, which have rendered the party severely divided and dysfunctional.

“Over the past months, I have observed a growing number of litigations that have practically torn the party apart and left its structure fractured. All of which clearly centred around issues of party disunity, functional leadership, and the legitimacy of its operations,” he said in the letter.

Mr Sumaila argued that the NNPP’s internal cohesion had collapsed to the point where multiple factions now operate under different logos.

“Put in doubt, these legal battles have not only eroded internal cohesion but have created parallel and conflicting authorities within the party. A further manifestation of this division is the existence of multiple factions, each with its own distinct party logo. This unprecedented scenario underscores the depth of the division and reflects a clear and public splintering of the party’s identity in both form and substance, as the party is divided in form and substance.”

He argued that these conditions met the constitutional threshold under Section 68(1)(g) of the Nigerian Constitution, which allows lawmakers to switch parties without forfeiting their seats if their original party is divided.

“If any of these circumstances, which in my respectful opinion, meet the threshold of a division in the political party, as contemplated under the provision to Section 68, Subsection 1G of the Constitution, I have come to the firm conclusion that continuing my membership with the NNPP would no longer serve the national interest, nor the interest of my constituents, which I represent.

“Therefore, in the spirit of democratic accountability and in line with my constitutional right, I have moved to the All Progressives Congress, a national platform, an international platform, which I believe will better support my legislative responsibilities and the aspirations of the good people of my senatorial district. I kindly call this notification to be read on the floor of the Senate for necessary record and legislative action.”

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio congratulated the senator for his decision to join the ruling APC.

Afterwards, Mr Sumaila exchanged pleasantries with other APC senators before he was led to his new seat in the Majority section of the chamber.

There are currently 107 senators in the Senate following the death of former Anambra South Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died last July, and the departure of Monday Okpebholo, who vacated the Edo Central seat after being elected governor of Edo State last September.

With Mr Sumaila’s defection, the number of APC senators has increased to 65. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently has 33 senators. The Labour Party has five senators. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has two senators. NNPP has one senator and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) also has one.

Kawu Sumaila’s political fallout

Mr Sumaila actually left the APC before the 2023 general elections due to internal party disagreements. He joined the NNPP, on whose platform he was elected to the Senate.

However, in February, the NNPP’s national leadership suspended the senator and other federal lawmakers from Kano, accusing them of anti-party activities. The lawmakers rejected the suspension with the argument that they belong to a different NNPP faction.

His fallout with the NNPP deepened over policy disagreements with Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, particularly regarding the controversial reinstatement of deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the repeal of the 2019 Emirate Council Law, which dismantled the five emirates created by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Sumaila and other lawmakers from Kano South publicly opposed these moves with the argument that they did not reflect the will or interest of their constituents.

Since then, Mr Sumaila and some of his NNPP colleagues from the zone have distanced themselves from the activities of the NNPP-led state government.

The NNPP is Nigeria’s fourth-largest political party based on representation in federal and state parliaments. However, Kano is the party’s main base and the only state it currently governs.

