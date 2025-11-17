The Muhammed Abdulrahman-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting for Tuesday.

According to the notice issued by the expelled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, in Abuja on Monday, the meeting will be held at the NEC Hall of the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

While the meeting of the BoT faction loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is scheduled for 11 a.m., that of the NEC holds at 2 p.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Damagum-led NEC held its elective national convention on Saturday in Ibadan, Oyo State, with the attendant expulsion of Messrs Anyanwu, Wike, Abdulrahman and seven others.

Others also expelled are a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose; the National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature; National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; factional BoT chairman, Mao Ohuabunwa; a former Edo PDP chair, Dan Orbih; South-south zonal Secretary, George Turnah; party chairmen in Imo and Abia States, Austine Nwachukwu and Abraham Amah.

They were allegedly involved in anti-party activities.

The meetings of the two organs are coming in response to the expulsion of the 11 members of the faction.

NAN also reports that the PDP secretariat had been under lock and key, following the emergence of factions within the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

(NAN)