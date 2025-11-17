The 26-year rule of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State is ending as Governor Agbu Kefas and 16 members of the state House of Assembly are formally switching camp to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

The Speaker of the Assembly, John Bonzena, and all the 15 members of the PDP, on Monday, resigned their membership of the PDP for the APC.

They will be formally received into the APC at Wednesday’s ceremony in Jalingo, the state capital.

The lawmaker’s defection means all members of the 24-member Assembly are now in the APC.

The lawmakers’ defection is a prelude to the planned defection of Governor Kefas.

In a viral video recorded on Monday, the lawmakers are seen swapping their caps for those emblazoned with the insignia of President Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust reported that the members who submitted their resignation letters to the Speaker included Deputy Speaker Hamman Abdullai, representing Bali 2 Constituency; Majority Leader Jethro Yakubu, representing Wukari 1 Constituency; Tafarki Eneme, representing Kurmi Constituency; Akila Nuhu, representing Lau Constituency; Musa Chul, representing Gassol 1 Constituency; and Josiah Yaro, representing Wukari 2 Constituency.

Others are Tanko Yusuf, representing Takum 1 Constituency, Veronica Alhassan, representing Bali 1 Constituency, Anas Shuaibu, representing Karim Lamido 2 Constituency, Nelson Len, representing Nguroje Constituency, Umar Adamu, representing Jalingo 1 Constituency, Joseph Kassong, representing Yorro Constituency, John Lamba, representing Takum 2 Constituency, Happy Shonruba, representing Ardo-Kola Constituency, and Zakari Sanusi, representing Ibi Constituency.

The lawmakers said their decision to resign from the PDP to the APC was in the interest of the state.

Mr Bonzena confirmed that with the development, all the 24 members of the House are now members of the APC.

The new political development in the state means that the state has ended the 26-year-long rule of the PDP since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999, and has come to a close.

The PDP produced all the governors elected in the state in this dispensation.

Governor’s defection

Mr Kefas said his decision to dump the PDP was motivated by what he described as the need to secure Taraba’s future, insisting it was not driven by personal political ambition.

“On the 19th of November, I will officially transition from the PDP to the APC. This movement is about the destiny of the people of Taraba, and we are expecting many visitors for the ceremony,” the governor said.

“My speech at the event will clarify the circumstances and allow residents to judge for themselves,” Mr Kefas said.

Mr Kefas’ planned defection adds to a string of high-profile exits from the PDP in recent months, deepening the crisis within the opposition party.

With Mr Kefas joining the ruling party, the APC will control 25 states across the federation, strengthening its political hold ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Kefas’ decision also comes amid worsening internal tensions in the PDP, which on Saturday expelled several senior figures, including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose; and former PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, at its controversial national convention in Ibadan.