The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed claims that its officers attacked Ahmad Yerima, the naval officer recently involved in a public confrontation with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at the site of a disputed land in Abuja.

The police described the allegations, circulated by Instagram blogger Mazitundeednut, as “false and grossly misleading.”

According to a statement issued on Monday by the FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, an incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on 16 November, when a patrol team intercepted an ash-coloured Toyota Camry with a concealed number plate and fully tinted windows.

Ms Adeh, a police superintendent, said the officers approached the vehicle and “politely requested the occupant’s identity, along with an explanation for the concealments.”

The police spokesperson added that the occupant (Mr Yerima) refused to identify himself, made several calls, and rolled up his “tinted windows, declining to engage with the police team.”

A few minutes later, three naval personnel arrived and identified the driver as their colleague, Mr Yerima, a lieutenant. The police said the naval personnel also took pictures and recorded videos before leaving the scene.

“Following this confirmation, the police team allowed the vehicle to proceed,” said Ms Adeh. “The patrol team then continued its operations peacefully and without any further incident.”

The command expressed surprise that the encounter was later framed online as an “assassination” attempt, describing the claims as malicious.

The police urged residents to cooperate with security personnel during routine checks and to refrain from spreading unverified information that could cause fear and tension.

It also provided emergency numbers—08032003913, 08068587311, CRU: 08107314192—for reporting suspicious activities within the territory.

Wike and Yarima’s face-off

The fresh controversy comes a few days after Messrs Wike and Yarima engaged in a fierce verbal confrontation over a disputed land linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff, Zubairu Gambo.

A video of the incident, which went viral, shows how Mr Yerima, who led some soldiers guarding the site, denied Mr Wike and his entourage access to the contested land situated in the Gaduwa district of Abuja.

The argument later took a dramatic turn with Mr Wike calling the officer a “fool.” However, the officer stood his ground, responding that he was not a fool.

The Defence Headquarters later posted a cryptic message, which many interpreted as a show of solidarity with Mr Yarima’s action. The Defence ministers—Mohammed Badaru and Bello Matawalle—praised Mr Yarima and faulted the action of Mr Wike.

Former military chiefs, including Lucky Iraboh and Tukur Burtai, also scolded Mr Wike, urging him to respect the military and to tender an apology as well.

Mr Wikelater addressed journalists ahead of the FCT Executive Council meeting, defending his action and faulting Mr Gambo for deploying soldiers to guard a private property. The minister said he went to see the land after his officials were denied access to it, with some being “attacked” or “beaten up.”

Mr Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, explained that Mr Gambo was scammed by those who sold the land to him.

Reacting to the incident involving Mr Yerima and the police officers on Sunday, Mr Olayinka, in a Facebook post on Monday, berated the officer, saying he was being swayed by the social media attention he was getting following the faceoff with his boss.

Mr Olayinka disputed the assassination claims.

Meanwhile, the military has not issued a statement about the incident.