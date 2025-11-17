The newly elected spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ini Ememobong, says the party under its new leadership will prioritise reconciliation, fairness, and transparent internal processes as it attempts to rebuild after months of internal crisis.

Mr Ememobong spoke on Sunday during an interview on Arise TV, where he also responded to allegations that the party deliberately refused to sell nomination forms to former Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido.

PDP’s new direction: Reconciliation, fairness, and transparency

Mr Ememobong said the tone of the party’s leadership had already been set by the newly elected National Chairperson, Kabiru Turaki, who he said instructed party officials to avoid public confrontations and approach disagreements with civility.

“Our disposition as stated by our national chairperson, Mr Turaki, is clear – we are coming on a reconciliatory and conciliatory note,” he said.

According to him, Mr Turaki told the new executives that internal disagreements should not be amplified in public.

“One of the things he said to us is that, ‘Ini, we’d try to wash our dirty linen behind as much as possible,’” he added.

Response to Mr Lamido’s nomination form controversy

Addressing the claims that the PDP leadership blocked former Governor Lamido from obtaining forms before the Ibadan convention, the spokesperson said the matter was procedural rather than political.

He stated that the nomination and contest procedures followed the published guidelines.

“Remember that every nomination and electoral process has a guideline. A guideline that stipulates when people would buy forms and submit the forms,” he explained.

He described the matter as one of procedure, not exclusion.

“These are questions of fact: were guidelines issued? If answered in the affirmative, were dates given? If answered in the affirmative, did you submit within the timeline?” he said.

Mr Ememobong added that the party governors and other leaders are already engaging with Mr Lamido.

“Because we respect the sacrifices he has made, people are speaking with him. That is the path the new national chairperson is taking: the path of dialogue, humility, and submission,” he said.

He further noted that Mr Turaki had openly committed to fairness and transparency.

“Yesterday, Mr Turaki said transparency, equity, and fairness will be the directive principles of my administration,” he stated.

Background: Court orders and expulsions

In recent months, the PDP has been confronted with multiple court rulings originating from different states, resulting in factions within the party interpreting the legal outcomes differently. At the height of the leadership tussles, several state chapters—including those in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Enugu—operated parallel executives loyal to competing interests.

Also, at the national convention, the party expelled several high-profile figures, including the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose. Both men were accused of anti-party activities during and after the 2023 general election.

The Ibadan convention reaffirmed the decision to dissolve some state executives and upheld the previous sanctions issued by the National Working Committee.

Expelled members reject convention outcome

The expelled leaders have since condemned the convention, describing it as illegal and lacking constitutional authority.

Some of the expelled members dismissed the Ibadan gathering as a “mere social event,” insisting that its resolutions have no legal effect.

While the PDP leadership insists the decisions were taken by the highest constitutionally recognised party organ, the objections signal that reconciliation—though now officially declared a priority—may face early tests.

As the party attempts to reset its leadership, resolve internal disputes, and strengthen its national structure ahead of the 2027 elections, the tone set by its new spokesperson reflects what may become a defining strategy: negotiation over confrontation, and an effort to rebuild bridges destroyed during the last cycle of power struggles, particularly, during the 2023 presidential primary of the party in which Mr Wike lost to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.