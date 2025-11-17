The Police Command in Ebonyi State has rescued a kidnap victim, Thank-God Obasi, who was abducted and tied up inside a hotel toilet in the state.

The command also foiled an armed robbery attack and killed one person following its operation along the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.

Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in the state, stated in a press release issued in Abakaliki on Sunday that the incident occurred on 12 and 13 November.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, described the operation as “another significant breakthrough” in crime-fighting in the state.

“On 12 November, operatives of the Command, while on patrol along the Ehamufu–Nkalagu Road, heard sporadic gunshots and distress screams.

“The officers swiftly moved to the location and found one Ali Solomon struggling with three armed robbers who were attempting to dispossess him of his motorcycle. Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums opened fire and fled.

“The operatives returned fire, neutralising one of the suspects and recovering one AK-47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

“Similarly, on 13 November, a kidnapping syndicate terrorising the Ezzangbo axis in Ohaukwu Local Government Area abducted one Obasi ThankGod, tied him up, and abandoned him inside a hotel toilet, while demanding a ransom of N5million.

“Through diligent intelligence gathering, operatives of the Command traced the hideout of the kidnappers, successfully rescued the victim, and arrested three suspects, namely: Uchenna Ogbozuru, Ebuka Ejiogu, and Chizoba Idenyi Ogwa.

“The suspects are currently in custody and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” he explained.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in many Nigerian cities, with anyone, including students and clerics, as targets.

Mr Ukandu said the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Adaku Uche-Anya, has reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents and ensuring that criminals have no hiding place within the state.

(NAN)