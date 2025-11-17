The House of Representatives marked a busy week wit h reconciliatory gestures from federal agencies, fresh warnings to regulators, a string of high-profile defections, and new legislative approvals affecting education, technology, health, and national finances.

JAMB tenders apology, submits requested documents

The uneasy relationship between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the House Committee on Basic Education appeared to ease on Thursday after the Board formally submitted all documents demanded by lawmakers.

At the resumed investigative hearing, JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, appeared in person and tendered an unreserved apology on behalf of the agency.

He distanced himself from the 29 October incident, during which Mufutau Bello, a JAMB official who represented him, shocked lawmakers by refusing to introduce himself, objecting to the presence of journalists, and demanding that the hearing room be cleared before presenting the Board’s financial documents.

Mr Oloyede assured lawmakers that JAMB holds the National Assembly in high regard and pledged full cooperation moving forward.

Reps ask FG to halt WAEC’s 2026 CBT exam plan

The House also intervened in one of the most controversial ongoing debates in the education sector, urging the federal government to suspend plans by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to introduce Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the 2026 WASSCE.

Sponsor of the motion, Kelechi Nwogu (PDP, Abia), warned that proceeding with the plan could trigger widespread failure, create psychological pressure for students, and deepen existing inequalities.

Mr Nwogu noted that millions of students, particularly those in rural communities, lack access to functional computers, stable electricity, and reliable internet connectivity, all necessary for computer-based examinations.

The House called for broader consultations with stakeholders before any transition to CBT can be considered.

Lawmakers warn against profiling crypto users as fraudsters

At a high-level public hearing on Monday, lawmakers cautioned security agencies against indiscriminately profiling young Nigerians involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain activities as cybercriminals.

The Ad-Hoc Committee on the Economic, Regulatory and Security Implications of Cryptocurrency Adoption and PoS Operations, chaired by Olufemi Bamisile, organised the hearing.

Mr Bamisile criticised the blanket criminalisation of young tech users, saying security agencies must develop competence in blockchain investigations rather than rely on stereotype-based enforcement.

According to him, “not every young Nigerian with a laptop and a crypto wallet is a fraudster,” he said, urging agencies to distinguish between innovation and crime and to avoid actions that could stifle a fast-growing digital economy.

Wave of defections strengthens APC bloc

The week also witnessed fresh defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, Amos Daniel, who represents Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said his decision followed extensive consultations with community leaders, faith-based groups, professional bodies and traditional rulers in his constituency.

A day later, two lawmakers from Kano, Sagir Koki and Abdulmumin Jibrin, left the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to join the APC, citing deep-seated internal crises and irreconcilable divisions within the party.

A powerful delegation of APC heavyweights witnessed the defections. The delegation, which included the Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, Chief Whip Tahir Monguno, Senate Minority Leader Osita Ngwu, former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his successor, Nentawe Yilwatda, was ushered into the chamber after the lower chamber suspended its rules.

The parade of top figures underscored the political significance the ruling party now attaches to strengthening its numbers in the Green Chamber ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Reps probe private practice by consultants during official hours

Health sector ethics returned to the front burner as the House directed an investigation into allegations that medical consultants in federal hospitals routinely abandon their official duties to work in private facilities during government-paid hours.

This followed a motion by Jessie Onuakalusi (LP, Lagos), who described the trend as an “unethical practice” affecting service delivery at the National Hospital, Abuja and other federal teaching hospitals.

The House resolved to establish an ad hoc committee to audit consultants’ attendance records, contractual obligations, and possible conflicts of interest across federal tertiary health institutions.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced that the committee will be constituted in due course.

House approves Tinubu’s request for ₦1.150trn domestic borrowing

In a major fiscal decision, the House approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to raise an additional ₦1.150 trillion through domestic borrowing to support the implementation of the 2025 national budget.

The approval followed consideration of a report by the Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, chaired by Abubakar Nalaraba.

The committee had recommended that the request be granted in line with the government’s financing plan.

The request was first read on the floor the previous week by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, marking yet another instance of the administration leaning heavily on domestic borrowing to bridge revenue gaps.