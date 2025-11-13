The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to suspend plans by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to introduce Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

It warned that the move could trigger widespread student failure, psychological distress, and other negative consequences.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved on Thursday by Kelechi Nwogu (PDP, Abia), who described the initiative as a potential national educational crisis.

The lawmaker called on the House to intervene immediately to avert what he termed a “looming disaster for millions of students.”

In presenting the motion, Mr Nwogu acknowledged that while CBT has been successfully implemented by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for university entrance examinations, the conditions under which most secondary schools operate across Nigeria make a similar transition for WAEC examinations premature.

He noted that millions of students, particularly in rural areas, lack access to functional computers, reliable electricity, and stable internet connections, basic requirements for computer-based examinations.

He also highlighted the scarcity of trained computer teachers and inadequate ICT infrastructure as key impediments.

“Most of the over 25,500 schools across the country, especially in rural communities, do not have functional computers or qualified computer teachers. Many students have never used a computer before, yet they are being compelled to take up to nine subjects, including theory and practical exams, through CBT,” Mr Nworgu said.

He warned that the sudden shift to CBT could have far-reaching consequences beyond academic performance, including mental health challenges such as examination-related stress, depression, and frustration, which could, in turn, contribute to social vices, drug abuse, and other negative outcomes among young people.

The lawmaker also cited protests from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and heads of secondary schools across the country, who have argued that the majority of schools are not technologically prepared to implement CBT.

According to the union, attempting to conduct examinations under such conditions could unfairly disadvantage students from rural and under-resourced areas.

To mitigate these risks, Mr Nwogu proposed that WAEC and the Federal Ministry of Education defer the introduction of CBT for at least three years. He suggested that the transition be scheduled for the 2029–2030 academic session, after proper infrastructure, teacher training, and ICT capacity have been fully developed nationwide.

He further called on the government to prioritise the provision of computers, internet access, and standby electricity generators in schools, alongside the recruitment of qualified computer instructors, to ensure that all students have equitable access to technology-enabled learning.

Resolutions

In response to the motion, the House directed WAEC and the Federal Ministry of Education to immediately suspend plans to introduce CBT in the 2026 WASSCE.

It also urged the government to, beginning from the 2026 budget, provide funds for the recruitment of computer teachers, the construction of computer halls with reliable internet access, and the installation of standby generators in schools nationwide.

The motion was adopted unanimously without debate when Speaker Abbas Tajudeen presiding over the session put it to a voice vote.

The House further mandated its Committees on Basic Examination Bodies, Digital and Information Technology, Basic Education and Services, and Labour, Employment and Productivity to engage relevant stakeholders in the education and technology sectors and report back within four weeks with recommendations for further legislative action.

The WAEC CBT plans

WAEC had announced plans to introduce computer-based testing for all WASSCE subjects starting from the 2026 examination cycle, citing a desire to modernise assessments, reduce examination malpractice, and improve result processing times.

While CBT has been successful in certain examinations, including JAMB, education stakeholders have repeatedly questioned its feasibility for WASSCE given the current state of ICT readiness in schools.

Education analysts have long cautioned that the adoption of ICT in Nigerian schools remains uneven, with rural schools severely disadvantaged.

According to the Federal Ministry of Education, less than 30 per cent of public secondary schools nationwide have adequate computer facilities, while internet connectivity remains erratic, particularly outside major urban centres.

The House’s resolution is the latest in a series of interventions aimed at safeguarding students’ academic interests while ensuring that national examinations remain fair and credible.