A member of the House of Representatives, Amos Daniel, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was formally announced on Wednesday during plenary by the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, who read a letter Mr Daniel addressed to the leadership of the chamber.

The lawmaker, who represents Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, said his decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including community leaders, faith-based organisations, professionals, and traditional institutions across his constituency.

Mr Daniel had hinted at his planned defection in October, noting that the move was not made in haste but after what he described as “months of deep reflection and wide consultation.”

According to him, joining the APC will enable him to better serve his people by ensuring Southern Kaduna receives more government attention and developmental projects.

He added that his people’s expectations for infrastructural development, improved security, and youth empowerment could be better achieved through collaboration with the ruling party.

Mr Daniel’s defection brings another PDP lawmaker into the APC fold in the Green Chamber, further strengthening the ruling party’s numerical strength in the House.

Mr Tajudeen, while acknowledging the letter, welcomed Mr Daniel’s decision and urged him to continue prioritising the welfare and unity of his constituents irrespective of political differences.

Similarly, Sagir Koki, who represents Kano Municipal Federal Constituency, has resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Although his defection has not yet been formally announced on the floor of the House, Mr Koki’s resignation is contained in a letter dated 11 November and addressed to the chairman of his Zaitawa Ward in Kano State.

In the letter, Mr Koki said his decision to quit the NNPP stemmed from prolonged internal wrangling within the party’s national leadership, which has frustrated his ability to effectively represent his constituents.

“My decision to exit the NNPP becomes necessary because the internal crisis in the party leadership at the centre has made it difficult, if not impossible, for me to continue discharging my duties and provide my people, the good people of Kano Municipal, with the desired representation in the house of representatives,” he wrote.

These defections are part of a broader trend among opposition lawmakers seeking political alignment ahead of the next electoral cycle, especially in states where the ruling party controls both the executive and legislative arms of government.

With Messrs Daniel and Koki’s defection, the PDP and NNPP’s representation in the House has further reduced, signalling shifting political dynamics in these regions once considered a stronghold of the opposition.