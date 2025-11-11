The Nigerian Army has clarified that, contrary to speculations, its personnel did not interfere in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

The Army was reacting to a video clip in which a soldier appeared to be engaging in a confrontation with the Anambra State Deputy Governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, during the election.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ibezim engaged in an altercation with a soldier at the Ukwu Oji Umubele Polling Unit, Awka Ward 5 on Saturday.

The deputy governor, surrounded by some supporters, was seen questioning soldiers’ presence at the polling unit, arguing that they were not supposed to be involved in the electoral process.

Some voices in the background of the clip accused the soldiers of attempting to seize election materials and kidnap presiding officers, but the army officer was quick to deny the allegations.

Army reacts

However, in a statement on Monday, the Acting Deputy Director of the Army Public Relations at the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Olabisi Ayeni, said the now viral clip was “misleading and lacks the full context of events.”

Mr Ayeni, a lieutenant colonel, said the soldiers were at the polling unit in response to a distress call from NYSC authorities that some corps members and INEC officials were being held hostage by suspected political thugs.

“The report followed the unexplained disappearance of the collation officer assigned to the polling unit.

“In line with the Nigerian Army’s constitutional responsibility to aid civil authorities and protect citizens, a rapid response team consisting of two officers and twelve soldiers was promptly deployed to the scene,” he said.

“Upon arrival, the troops met a highly charged atmosphere, involving several political stakeholders, including the deputy governor of Anambra State, who questioned the presence of military personnel.”

The acting deputy director said despite the reported provocation and tension at the scene, the troops maintained “utmost professionalism and restraint,” and subsequently rescued the corps members and INEC officials.

“The rescued personnel were subsequently escorted safely to the INEC office, where collation continued peacefully,” he stated.

Continuing, Mr Ayeni said: “The Nigerian Army’s intervention was purely a humanitarian and security response aimed at protecting lives and preserving the integrity of the electoral process. Any contrary interpretation is baseless, misleading and regrettable.”

‘We’ll engage with Anambra govt’

Mr Ayeni faulted the conduct of some unnamed “political actors” during the confrontation, saying the Nigerian Army would engage with the Anambra State Government to ensure mutual understanding and sustained cooperation in future operations.

“The Nigerian Army reiterates its commitment to neutrality, professionalism and the protection of democratic institutions.

“The public is therefore urged to disregard the false narratives and continue to support the efforts of the military and other security agencies in safeguarding peace and order during elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the INEC Returning Officer for the election, Edoba Omoregie, announced on Sunday morning that Governor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance scored 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC who polled 99,445 votes.

The Young Progressives Party candidate, Paul Chukwuma, came third with 37,753 votes while his counterpart from the Labour Party, George Moghalu, claimed the fourth position in the election with 10,576 votes.