Suspected bandits have attacked aoutpost in Kebbi State and killed an officer on duty in the troubled Bagudo Local Government Area.

Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) reported that a large group of assailants invaded the facility and shot indiscriminately at the personnel on duty, killing one of them.

The victim, Sadiq Muhammad, a deputy superintendent, was killed in the attack.

Residents stated that the attack sparked panic, causing many to flee into the bush. Security personnel were quickly deployed to restore calm and pursue the attackers.

The funeral prayer for the deceased officer was conducted at the Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Birnin Kebbi, with Governor Nasir Idris and other top government officials in attendance.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi Area Command, Salisu Tajuddeen, stated that one officer lost his life and added that investigations are ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

The attack on the Customs outpost comes less than a week after bandits invaded Bagudo town and abducted the Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Sama’ila.

The lawmaker was abducted in his hometown of Bagudo on Friday, shortly after observing a night congregational prayer.

He was released after the alleged payment of a ransom.

Kebbi State is one of Nigeria’s North-west states, where armed banditry is rampant, resulting in frequent abductions and killings by armed groups operating in the zone.