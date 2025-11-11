Tension gripped the Igbogbele community in Badagry West Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State last Friday after a stray bullet allegedly fired by an officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) struck a woman, Elizabeth Hunsu.

The incident sparked outrage, with angry youths taking to the streets and setting the local immigration checkpoint ablaze, accusing security operatives of reckless conduct, according to The Punch Newspaper.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Badagry is a border community between Nigeria and Benin, hence the presence of an immigration office and officials.

Videos from the scene showed thick flames engulfing the facility, while residents expressed shock and anger. In the footage, a woman shouted, “You have shot the lady! Don’t go! They have shot her in the arm.”

Another unidentified man in the video yelled: “You can’t go. You can see what you’ve caused. The gunshot has wounded her!”

Residents rushed the bleeding woman to safety, surrounding at least seven armed immigration officers and preventing them from leaving. The injured woman was eventually placed on a motorcycle and rushed to the hospital.

Lawmakers condemn the shooting

On Tuesday, Sesi Whingan, the member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, condemned the shooting in a Facebook post and expressed concern over what he described as a growing pattern of reckless behaviour by security agencies.

Mr Whingan described the act as “deeply troubling and totally unacceptable,” calling for an immediate investigation and accountability from the relevant authorities.

“We are grateful that her life was spared, and I pray for her quick and full recovery. My heartfelt sympathy goes to her, her family, and everyone shaken by this unfortunate event,” he said.

The lawmaker lamented the recurring incidents of harassment and harm caused by security operatives in Badagry, especially during chases through residential areas.

“The high number of checkpoints and the unprofessional conduct of some officers continue to endanger innocent citizens. This must stop,” he added.

Mr Whingan reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the lives, dignity, and safety of Badagry residents. He warned that reckless use of force or intimidation by uniformed officers would no longer be tolerated.

“My office will immediately engage the leadership of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Customs Service, and other relevant agencies to demand accountability and push for reforms that put public safety first,” he said.

He also appealed to residents to remain calm and law-abiding, promising that justice would be pursued through proper channels.

“Badagry is known for its peace and resilience. We won’t let the actions of a few lawless individuals define who we are or disrupt our community’s harmony,” he added.

Pattern of security force incidents

Historically, law enforcement in Nigeria has been marked by extrajudicial killings and violent interventions.

Between June 2006 and May 2014, security forces caused fatalities in 59 per cent of lethal incidents they intervened in, according to data from Nigeria Watch. While police killings were more frequent, army interventions caused more fatalities per incident. Killings by security forces are more prevalent in southern Nigeria but result in higher fatalities in the north.

Studies show that interventions against criminal gangs or during civil unrest often escalate violence, highlighting the dangers of militarised policing.

Even under civilian governments, checkpoints and roadblocks have occasionally led to accidental or intentional deaths.

Government efforts to reduce checkpoint risks

In July, the Lagos State Government dismantled illegal checkpoints along the Lagos–Badagry Expressway to improve traffic flow and safety.

The operation, led by Commissioner for Home Affairs Ibrahim Layode, involved coordination with the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Three unauthorised Customs checkpoints at the Mowo axis were dismantled.

Several motorists were cautioned for traffic violations, and officers were instructed to reduce the space occupied by security personnel to facilitate smoother vehicle movement.

“We’ve received troubling allegations that certain checkpoints are contributing to traffic congestion and, in some cases, fatal accidents. For instance, the tragic crash that occurred within Badagry yesterday, which claimed multiple lives, has raised concerns that an unauthorised checkpoint in that area may have played a role. These are the types of avoidable tragedies we are committed to preventing,” Mr Layode said.

He added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had expressed concern over accidents along the Badagry axis and directed immediate action, coordinating with military and police commanders to ensure compliance.

Earlier, on 8 May, President Bola Tinubu launched a Presidential Task Force to eliminate multiple checkpoints obstructing free movement across key transport corridors.

An ambassador, Musa Nuhu, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, announced the initiative during a visit to the Nigeria–Benin Republic border in Seme.

Badagry roundabout safety measures

Following Saturday’s accident that left one person feared dead and two others injured near the Badagry Roundabout, the Executive Chairman of Badagry Local Government, Babatunde Hunpe, moved to reorganise the area, enforcing a strict no-parking and no-trading rule along the road median.

Mr Hunpe, accompanied by his Chief Security Adviser, Johnson Adagba (a retired chief superintendent of police), and the Divisional Police Officer, Folajimi Agosile, visited the roundabout on Sunday to enhance public safety and restore order.

Traders, tricycles, and motorcycles were relocated to safer areas, while enforcement began on Monday under the supervision of Vice Chairman Akeem Adeyemi.

“Our people’s safety comes before commerce,” Mr Hunpe said. “The perception of a place is shaped by what we see, which is why repositioning the Badagry Roundabout is a top priority.”

He added that the council is partnering with the police, KAI, LASTMA, RTEAN, NURTW, and other stakeholders to create a safer, cleaner, and more organised environment.