The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Wednesday announced the commencement of a 24-hour traffic control operation across the state as part of measures to ease movement ahead of the festive season.

The agency’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said in a statement that personnel have been deployed to major traffic corridors, including Ikorodu Road, the Apapa–Oshodi Expressway, the Lekki–Epe corridor and Agege Motor Road.

Mr Bakare-Oki said the initiative, tagged Operation Ember Months Stability, is designed to improve traffic flow, enhance safety and strengthen enforcement as vehicular activity increases at the end of the year.

He said the deployment is coordinated under a broader programme led by Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, and implemented through a multi-agency task force.

“LASTMA, in collaboration with agencies like Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), LAMATA, the Nigeria Police, LAWMA, and the Public Works Corporation, conducted a sweeping clearance exercise at Apapa, Ijora, and Costain under-bridges,” he said.

Mr Bakare-Oki said the operation has already resulted in the demolition of more than 250 shanties and the removal of derelict vehicles and makeshift encampments around the Apapa, Ijora and Costain under-bridges — areas the government says have become unsafe and contributed to traffic obstruction.

The move comes amid ongoing enforcement activities by the Lagos government to clear illegal structures under bridges and curb environmental violations in high-traffic zones.