The Lagos State Sports Commission has announced a new partnership between the Lagos State Government and Abbey Rangers Football Club, a community football institution based in the United Kingdom.

Officials describe the collaboration as a step toward improving grassroots football in Nigeria.

This initiative is the first formal link between a Nigerian state and a UK community club.

It is expected to give young players and technical officials in Lagos access to international training, mentorship, and exposure to global standards.

Under the agreement, Abbey Rangers FC will work with the Lagos State Sports Commission to design and implement a grassroots development plan.

The framework focuses on seven areas — talent identification, coaching development, sports science, community engagement, policy support, resource mobilisation, and facility improvement.

The project aims to move beyond basic football training. It will promote long-term development by improving access to facilities, coaching quality, and career guidance for athletes.

As part of the plan, scouting programmes will be held in schools and communities across the state. Young players who show promise will receive scholarships, technical training, and mentorship from professionals.

Focus on training and local expertise

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, said the partnership is part of ongoing efforts to build a more inclusive and sustainable sports system in Lagos.

“This partnership represents a deliberate effort to connect Lagos with global best practices in grassroots football development,” Mr Fatodu said. “Abbey Rangers brings proven capacity in grassroots development, professional networks, and a commitment to community engagement that aligns perfectly with our vision.”

He said the partnership will create opportunities for young athletes and also help coaches and sports administrators improve their knowledge through exchange programmes and certified training.

Mr Fatodu praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support. “Mr. Governor has consistently demonstrated that sport is not an afterthought but a strategic priority for youth development, community cohesion, and economic advancement,” he said. “His support and belief in the power of sport have made this collaboration possible.”

Abbey Rangers’ perspective

The Chairperson of Abbey Rangers Football Club, Nick Riley, described the partnership as an opportunity to build links between communities in Lagos and the United Kingdom.

“We are proud to partner with Lagos State on this visionary initiative,” he said. “Abbey Rangers has always believed that community football can be a powerful tool for development, inclusion, and opportunity. Together, we will empower young athletes, raise coaching standards, and create an environment where talent can truly thrive.”

Officials say the collaboration could become a model for other states seeking to improve their sports development structures.

The Lagos–Abbey Rangers initiative marks the first structured grassroots football partnership of its kind in Nigeria.

It signals a shift toward more planned, transparent, and sustainable sports programmes, with Lagos positioning itself as a testing ground for future national models.