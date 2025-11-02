In the last 24 hours, Nigerians have been engrossed in a heated debate on the implications of a US-threatened military incursion into Nigeria.

Opinions have mainly been divided, with one group arguing in favour of US planned intervention and another insisting on questioning the US motive and its long-term implications for the country’s sovereignty, security, and regional stability.

On Saturday, the US president, Donald Trump, threatened military action against the country, a day after falsely accusing the federal government of supporting genocide against Christians in the country.

Mr Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), suspended arms sales and technical support for the country.

In a post on Truth Social, he claimed Christianity was an existential threat in Nigeria as radical Islamic groups were killing thousands of Christians.

Many Nigerians, however, are against a US military invasion. They have described it as a move that could plunge the country into a worse crisis and lead to the death of more citizens.

Some social media users have referenced the devastation US invasions left behind in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya as a warning for Nigeria.

Sharing his views on X, a Nigerian user, Inyali Peter, wrote, “Is there a single country the US has invaded that it has not left in ruins? We must be cautious about what we support for the sake of politics. The United States has targeted every revolutionary African leader.”

Another Nigerian on X with the username Omo Akin wrote, “America fought against ISIS in Syria, ISIS is ruling Syria today. America fought Al-Qaeda in Iraq, Al-Qaeda is ruling Iraq today. America fought the Taliban in Afghanistan, and the Taliban is ruling Afghanistan today. Yet Nigerians are begging America to come and fight Boko Haram,” he added.

Ayo Sogunro, another social media user, tagged Mr Trump as crazy, adding that the US has no legitimate right to “launch an armed Christian crusade in Nigeria.”

A Facebook user, Salman Gambo, declared that Nigeria’s sovereignty must be respected, adding that the country has the right to manage its affairs without interference.

Calls for intervention

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria are inaccurate, as the nature of Nigeria’s violent crisis varies and manifests in different forms.

It is rather a mix of historical grievances, ethnic tensions, economic disparities, religious extremism, and weak governance that drives them.

Ideologically driven Jihadist groups, such as Boko Haram, have attacked clerics, carried out abductions, and raided communities irrespective of religious faith.

The conflict in the Middle East has religious undertones, but is primarily driven by tension and competition over scarce resources, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

In his response to Mr Trump, President Bola Tinubu said his assertions do not truly reflect the national reality, adding that his administration is opposed to religious persecution and does not encourage it.

However, Mr Trump insisted that the US military action against Nigeria would be “fast, vicious, and sweet.”

Elijah Gbabe describes Mr Trump’s plan as a “good thing.” For him, this meant that “people living in the IDP camp can return to their ancestors’ land.”

Nico Danjuma wrote on Facebook that the “fear of Trump is the beginning of people in Nigeria.”

Frank Ashibel, another Facebook user, said, “In our contemporary world today, God has a way of answering the powerless and the oppressed.

“Perhaps this is the right time for the oppressed and powerless people of Nigeria to be heard. May God help us.”

On Thread, a Doris Beckman wrote, “God bless Trump…let him come into Nigeria and save us, They are wiping our generation from existing (sic).”

More reactions

Meanwhile, a TikTok user, with the username onlinebanker, rejected the deployment of US troops to Nigeria, instead calling for diplomatic measures that would force the Nigerian government into action.

“No guns, no arrows, no bombs, simply a dialogue. If this happens, it affects the possibility of an election in 2027. It will change our whole political calendar,” he said.

Another user, identified as Austin Mona, said, “The Nigerian government can solve the problem. The idea is to pressure the Nigerian government to get the problem solved.”

Another user, Mr Franklin, said, “The US never helps any country achieve anything good. We are a mess as a country, but we certainly do not need their help.”

But Samson TK rejects this notion, stating that foreign intervention is due in Nigeria.

“We have literally put money and finance over human lives. We are so blinded by these things that they are just numbers to us. Because it hasn’t gotten to our doors doesn’t mean this isn’t a lot of people’s reality,” he said.

A Thread user, Chinedum Ifechukwu, insists that the US effort is a camouflage to start a war in the country.

However, security experts and analysts have warned that a US incursion into Nigeria would likely destabilise the country even further.

Malik Samuel, a conflict researcher with Good Governance Africa (GGA), further pointed out that the failure of the Nigerian government to address the country’s security challenges gave room for the US to peddle genocide allegations falsely.

In a post on X, he wrote, “It’s never been clearer, the intentions of the ‘Christian-genocide’ peddlers. I hope Nigerians pushing this narrative realise that when all is said and done, this is the only country we have.

“The biggest culprits in all of this is the Nigerian government, both past and present. The consequence of their inability to protect all lives is what we are seeing today.”