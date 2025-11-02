As Nigeria count down to the decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against Gabon, Super Eagles players across Europe are making their final statements to earn a place in the squad.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the team will begin camping in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, 9 November, ahead of the playoff on Thursday, 13 November.

The winner will advance to face either Cameroon or DR Congo on Sunday, 16 November, for a coveted intercontinental playoff slot — one step away from qualification for the World Cup jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Over the weekend, Nigerian stars delivered a mix of brilliance, grit, and resilience across Europe’s major leagues.

Osimhen vs Onuachu: A goalless Super Eagles showdown in Istanbul

In Turkey, fans witnessed a highly anticipated duel between two of Nigeria’s most prolific forwards, Victor Osimhen and Paul Onuachu, as Galatasaray and Trabzonspor battled to a 0–0 draw at Rams Park Stadyumu.

Osimhen, who has scored six goals in nine appearances this season, was repeatedly denied by Trabzonspor’s in-form goalkeeper André Onana. Onuachu, dominant in aerial duels, also came close but could not find the target.

The result keeps Galatasaray top of the Turkish Super Lig with 29 points, while Trabzonspor remain five points behind.

Iwobi and Bassey inspire Fulham revival

At Craven Cottage, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey anchored Fulham’s commanding 3–0 win over Wolves, ending a four-match losing run.

Iwobi ran the show from midfield, dictating tempo before being substituted late in the game, while Bassey delivered a composed defensive performance throughout the 90 minutes. Samuel Chukwueze, introduced in the 77th minute, brought flair to the right flank in his home debut.

It was another frustrating outing for Wolves as substitute Tolu Arokodare made little impact. The win lifts Fulham to 14th, leaving Wolves languishing near the relegation zone.

Uche and Onyeka benched as Palace end drought

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace ended their three-match winless streak with a 2–0 win over Brentford. Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Nathan Collins’s own goal sealed the victory.

Christantus Uche and Frank Onyeka remained on the bench as Palace moved into the top half of the Premier League table.

Okoye outshines Lookman in Serie A thriller

Maduka Okoye produced a standout display in Italy as Udinese stunned Atalanta 1–0, ending the visitors’ unbeaten Serie A run.

The Nigerian goalkeeper made several vital saves, including a late stop to deny Davide Zappacosta, preserving his first clean sheet of the campaign. Ademola Lookman, who came on after the hour mark, struggled to make an impact as Atalanta’s winless streak stretched to six.

Okoye’s resurgence is timely for Nigeria, with his form offering reassurance ahead of the playoff against Gabon.

Onyedika returns from injury in Brugge victory

In Belgium, Raphael Onyedika made a welcome return from injury as Club Brugge edged Dender 2–1 in the Pro League.

The midfielder, sidelined since September, came on in the 63rd minute to help his side maintain control. Benjamin Fredrick started for Dender but could not prevent defeat despite a strong late push.

Onyedika’s recovery offers a significant boost to Nigeria’s midfield depth ahead of the November playoffs.

Moses Simon sinks Monaco with decisive strike

In France, Moses Simon was the difference-maker as Paris FC stunned AS Monaco 1–0 at the Stade Louis II, ending the hosts’ six-match unbeaten run.

Simon struck decisively in the 53rd minute, smashing Maxime Lopez’s cutback into the roof of the net to secure all three points. The victory lifted Paris FC to 10th in Ligue 1, while Monaco slipped further behind leaders PSG.

For Simon, the performance was another reminder of his consistency and composure — qualities Nigeria will count on in Morocco.

Nigeria’s European influence

From Osimhen’s power play in Istanbul to Okoye’s heroics in Udine, the weekend reinforced one theme: Super Eagles stars continue to shape Europe’s football stories.

Some dazzled, some struggled, and others quietly restored belief. But every performance told a story of ambition, resilience, and the collective drive to carry Nigeria back to the FIFA World Cup stage.