The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the remand of a lawyer, Ahmed Abdulrahman, and four others at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja, following their arraignment.

The defendants were arraigned for cyberbullying a senator, Shehu Umar, who is the chairperson, Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence.

The first to fifth defendants include Mr Abdulrahman, 41 years; Daure David, 35; Ishaq Muhammed, 25. Others are Abdulrashid Musa, 30; and Nasir Abubakar, 21.

After their plea, Judge Offili Ajumogobia ordered that they remain in custody until 10 November when their bail application would be considered.

The Nigerian police filed 11 count filed on 6 October by Anthony Egwu accused the defendants of cybercrime, defamation, advance fee fraud, among others.

‘Not guilty’

The defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them on Thursday.

The prosecution lawyer, Victor Okoye, then urged the defendants to be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre.

However, defence lawyer Mr Matanmi, in an application, prayed the court to grant his client bail on self-recognition.

He told the court that the first defendant, Mr Abdulrahman, “is a lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar.”

“We brought his original certificate of call to the bar,” he said, adding that since he is a lawyer, he would not interfere with police investigation and witnesses if admitted to bail.

He noted that the police, on their own, “granted him an administrative bail and he complied with the bail terms.”

Prosecution lawyer, Mr Okoye, however, opposed the bail application.

He informed the court that shortly after the lawyer was granted administrative bail by the police, he had engaged in two other cyberbullying case and featured prominently in five of the 11 counts in the instant case.

He further argued that there was no provision in the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and the Nigerian Constitution that confers any special treatment on any legal practitioner involved in criminal case.

After listening to both parties on the bail application, Judge Ajumogobia ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Force CID for them to “file further affidavits and reply on points of law to the weighty allegations contained in the counter affidavit against them.”

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter till 10 November for hearing.

Charges

Count one of the charges accused the suspects of having conspired among themselves to cyberstalk Mr Umar this year.

The prosecution said the offence violates section 27(1)(b) and is punishable under section 21(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention.) Act 2015 as amended.

Count three alleged that the first defendant, Mr Abdulrahman, earlier this year, intentionally sent a video via his TikTok handle with username “Kibanna Channel” and his YouTube channel to defame the lawmaker.

The police alleged that the lawyer baselessly accused the senator of sponsoring banditry and further called for his investigation.

The prosecution maintained that the first defendant made the statement “by means of computer systems and network knowing the same to be false, for the purpose of causing breakdown of law and order.”

The police said the offence contravened section 24(1)(5) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act 2015.