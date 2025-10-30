The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has restated the commitment to empowering young techies and transforming the state into a hub of technological innovations.

Mr AbdulRazaq praised the rising interest and success of young Kwarans in the tech space — a trend again seen at the just concluded Kwara Coding and Digital Literacy Programme, tagged Kwara Futures Exhibition 2025.

The digital programme was organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Innovation, Kayode Ishola, with the theme “Kwara Futures: Empowering a Digitally Ready Generation”.

The governor said the government is determined to put Kwara on the global map by creating seamless pathways for collaboration from international tech accelerators to cross-border funding opportunities.

“Our administration is unwavering in its commitment to transform Kwara into a beacon of technological excellence and empower our youth to lead the digital revolution,” he said..

“By investing in cutting-edge infrastructure and fostering a supportive ecosystem, we are equipping you – our brilliant young techies – with the tools to turn bold ideas into global realities.

“For the first time in our state’s history, Kwara is etching its name on the world map of digital startups, thanks to the innovative spirit of our entrepreneurs and the strategic policies we’ve implemented.”

Mr AbdulRazaq said the milestone is not just a statistic but a testament to how creativity is propelling young techies from local innovators to international players, attracting global investors and partnerships.

He commended Mr Ishola and his team for their commitment to achieving the objectives.

“As sponsors of this Kwara Futures Exhibition 2025, we stand with you in this journey—let’s harness this momentum to drive sustainable growth and innovation,” he said.

“Young techies, your vision is our blueprint; together, we’ll ensure Kwara doesn’t just appear on the map— we’ll redefine it as a global hub of tomorrow’s solutions. The future is here, and it’s Kwara’s to claim!”

The event was attended by top government officials, the Emir of Shonga, Haliru Yahaya; leaders in the telecom sector, and students.

It was segmented into innovative exhibitions by students, panel discussion, and presentation of prizes for outstanding schools.

At least 10 schools made presentations that focused on designs and processing of Smart School Attendance System, Universal Report Card Generator, Weather Forecast Application, Python-Based Banking Simulation Project, the Expense Visualizer, Web Dictionary App, and Igbaja Farm Expense Tracker (IFET) App.

United Junior Secondary School Ilorin came top with the highest points, earning itself a cash reward of N1 million. Ilorin Grammar School (IGS), Ilorin, got N500,000 for the 1st runner-up prize, while the Government Girls’ Day Secondary School, Pakata, settled for 2nd runner-up with N250,000 cash prize.

Mr Ishola said the programme is out to bridge the digital divide, empower young minds, and prepare the next generation of Kwarans for the opportunities of a world now run on technology.

Between August 2024 and October 2025, the office has trained 5,604 students across 50 public secondary schools, and engaged over 120 instructors, including NYSC members, digital volunteers, and ICT teachers, he said.

Mr Ishola commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his regular support for the programme and others.

The Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Lawal Olohungbebe, said the government has paid attention to the education sector more than any recent administrations in the state.

He said the Kwara coding and literacy programme was designed to give young people a fair chance to assert themselves in the new economy.

“By the time you look at the budget provision for education, the highest we met on the ground was just 5.2 per cent or thereabouts. I am so proud to tell you that we have moved from that 5 per cent to something around 14 per cent allocation for education in the state,” he said.

Funmilayo Obi of the Nigerian Communication Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) commended the governor.

“Your Excellency, you are indeed showing Nigeria and the world that when we invest in our youth, we invest in the future that is timeless, inclusive, and extraordinary,” she said.