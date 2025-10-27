Residents of Oworonshoki in Lagos State have postponed a planned protest earlier scheduled for Monday, following what they described as threats by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to arrest those who attempt to block the Third Mainland Bridge in protest against ongoing demolitions in the community.

The protest was meant to draw attention to the demolition of buildings near the bridge, which residents say has rendered thousands of families homeless.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the General Secretary of the Take It Back Movement, Abdullaziz Olamide, said the demonstration was suspended to restrategise. The group, founded by human rights activist Omoyele Sowore, is involved in organising the responses of Oworonshoki residents affected by the demolitions to the government’s actions.

“We have postponed the protest. We were at the bridge this morning when we saw a circular from the police that they were going to arrest us. They said if we are arrested this time, they won’t release us and the demolition will continue,” he said.

Another resident, Olanrewaju Segun, confirmed the development but insisted that protests would still hold.

“We must be strategic. There will be a protest,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES observed heavy police presence around Iyana-Oworo and other planned convergence points on Monday, with armed officers stationed at multiple routes leading to the Third Mainland Bridge.

Residents say the Lagos State government, supported by police personnel, has pulled down all buildings at Ajileru, close to the bridge.

The exercise took place in other parts of Oworonshoki, despite objections by affected families.

Police warn against protest

Earlier on Monday, the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, warned activists, including Omoyele Sowore, against mobilising demonstrations that could disrupt major roads.

He gave the warning near the Iyana-Oworo Bus Stop while in company of NTA and other government media outlets.

Meanwhile, Mr Sowore is still being held in custody in Abuja following his arrest by the police for leading the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest on 20 October.

Mr Jimoh said the command had made “massive deployments” across the city to forestall public disorder.

“We want to warn Sowore and his group to stay away from Lagos or face the full weight of the law,” Mr Jimoh said.

“The Third Mainland Bridge is too vital for anyone to think of blocking it. Every day, thousands of people depend on that route for their livelihood and medical emergencies.”

He listed the Third Mainland Bridge, Maryland, Ojota, Gbagada, Bariga, Gani Fawehinmi Park, Lekki Toll Gate and other areas as strategic security points under heightened police surveillance.

The commissioner maintained that while the Constitution allows peaceful assembly, protests must follow due process and must not obstruct the rights of others.

Mr Jimoh also defended the demolitions, describing the affected buildings as “illegal structures” and “criminal hideouts.”

“The government is justified in clearing them. Genuine residents have been compensated,” he said.

He accused unnamed individuals of using activism to incite mayhem.

Earlier on Monday, police spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi issued a statement on X assuring residents and motorists that officers had been deployed to maintain peace and ensure free movement across Lagos.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Femi Falana has accused the Lagos State Government of disobeying a court order restraining further demolition in Oworonshoki.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said a judge A.G. Balogun of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, granted an injunction on 23 October stopping demolitions on Ajileru Street, Ososa Extension and Toluwalase Extension.

He alleged that despite being served the order, state authorities mobilised armed personnel who fired teargas and continued demolitions, destroying more than 100 properties.

He described the government’s action as a “flagrant breach” of a subsisting court directive.

Police deny violence

In another statement on Sunday, the police denied attacking residents during the demolitions.

Ms Adebisi said officers were only deployed to prevent unrest and protect government officials on duty.

“At no time did officers engage in violence or collaborate with hoodlums,” she said.

But residents told PREMIUM TIMES that demolition teams resumed operations late Saturday and worked into Sunday morning.

“We didn’t sleep at all,” said Mr Segun. “They came back at night and continued demolishing.”

Some also alleged that no prior notices were given for many of the demolished homes.

Local community groups say compensation has been selective and insufficient.

Demolitions in Oworonshoki have occurred periodically since 2023 as part of the Lagos urban renewal programme.

While the government insists the targeted buildings are illegal and unsafe, many residents say they are being driven into homelessness and deeper hardship.