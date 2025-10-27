A member of the House of Representatives, Abdussamad Dasuki, has announced that he will not seek reelection in the 2027 general election, saying his decision is a personal sacrifice to open space for younger Nigerians to participate in governance.

Mr Dasuki, who represents Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency of Sokoto State, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday, describing his choice as “a higher calling rooted in belief, hope, and a future we all desire to see.”

He said his decision followed wide consultations with his political associates, family, and conscience, adding that it was inspired by the ideals of the “Future Is Now Project,” a youth advocacy platform he helped establish.

“After due consultation with my team, our leader, my family, and most importantly, my conscience, I have decided not to seek reelection to the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election,” he said.

“This decision is not borne out of fatigue or disillusionment. It is a personal sacrifice, a deliberate response to the noble call sounded by the project I helped birth — the Future Is Now Project.”

The federal lawmaker, who has served at both state and federal levels since 2011, said his exit would make room for younger aspirants to contest in line with the movement’s resolution that 70 percent of House of Representatives seats should be occupied by Nigerians under 40 years old in 2027.

He noted that although he remains within the youth bracket by broader standards, he has crossed the 40-year threshold proposed by the initiative and must therefore “lead by example.”

Mr Dasuki, who once served as commissioner for finance under former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, expressed gratitude to his political mentor for “believing in me and allowing me to lead and learn.”

He pledged continued support for youth empowerment, women’s advancement, and educational development even after leaving office.

“As I step aside, I wish to bequeath a new legacy in Nigeria’s political history — one that showcases leaders who know when to exit, paving the way for a fresher generation,” he said.

Calling on young Nigerians to take charge of the nation’s future, he urged: “No more waiting. No more excuses. No more silence. Take your place. Stand tall. Lead with courage, integrity, and vision.”