Hundreds of protesters on Friday marched from Ikeja Bridge to the Lagos State Government Secretariat in Alausa to demonstrate against hunger and the ongoing demolitions in Oworonshoki, which they say have rendered thousands of residents homeless.

The demonstration, organised to mark the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, was led by the Take It Back Movement, alongside several other civil society groups, including the Education Rights Campaign (ERC) and the Movement for the Transformation of Nigeria (MOTION).

Protesters began converging as early as 7:30 a.m. at Ikeja Bridge before moving towards Alausa, the seat of the Lagos State Government, around 10:00 a.m., carrying placards with inscriptions such as ‘Stop the Demolitions’ and ‘End Hunger Now’.

They accused the Lagos State Government of worsening hardship through what they described as “anti-poor policies,” citing recent demolitions in Oworonshoki and other parts of Lagos that have displaced families without alternative housing or adequate notice.

Security operatives, including police officers and personnel of the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, were deployed around Alausa to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

‘Stop the demolitions, end poverty’ — Take It Back Movement

Speaking during the rally, Juwon Sanyaolu, National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, said the protest was part of a nationwide call for an end to policies deepening poverty across Nigeria.

“Today, as you know, we are commemorating the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty,” he said.

“According to the IMF and the World Bank—the same institutions advising our government to run a neoliberal and debt-driven economy—139 million Nigerians have become poor. But the reality on the streets is even worse.

“Rather than address poverty, the Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu governments are worsening it through mass demolitions and the pauperisation of our people. In Oworonshoki, thousands of residents have been rendered homeless, with women and children sleeping on the streets.”

Mr Sanyaolu criticised the Lagos government for failing to provide low-cost housing since 1999, adding that demolitions have left Lagos with “the highest number of homeless people in Nigeria.”

He vowed that protesters would continue their actions until the demolitions stop, warning that if they persist, “residents will occupy the Lagos State Government House, which belongs to taxpayers.”

He also condemned the federal government’s proposed tax reforms, calling them “poverty-designed.”

“Very soon, they will be taxing the air we breathe,” he said. “If they go ahead with these reforms, there will be mass nationwide protests that will make #EndSARS look like a joke.”

‘It’s a class struggle’ — ERC

Also speaking, Hassan Soweto, Coordinator of the Education Rights Campaign (ERC), said the protest aimed to expose the widening gap between the rich and the poor.

“They say inflation has dropped, but Nigerians still buy food at outrageous prices,” he said.

“They say the exchange rate is stable, yet importers exchange N1,450–N1,500 to a dollar.

“Those who lead us do not live in the same universe as the rest of us poor people. Their wealth has tripled in two years, while ordinary Nigerians face hunger. This struggle—against poverty, hunger, and demolitions—is a class struggle between the rich and the poor.”

He accused some Lagos elites and lawmakers of benefiting from the demolitions, alleging that lands seized from Oworonshoki residents were being used for luxury housing projects.

‘We won’t abandon this fight’ — Oworonshoki residents

Towolawi Jamiu, a community leader from Oworonshoki, accused the state government of using an “unknown Oba” and local security outfits to intimidate residents and seize their lands.

“If Babajide Sanwo-Olu wants to take our land, let him come out openly,” he said.

“People who have lived in Oworonshoki for over 45 years are being forced out. Some government officials and lawmakers have already shared our land among themselves as plots in the so-called ‘new Banana Island.’

“We will not abandon this fight. You can arrest and threaten us, but we will not desert our land.”

New movement launched

At the protest, Promise Ngozi, Lagos Coordinator of the Movement for the Transformation of Nigeria (MOTION), announced the launch of the new coalition, describing it as “a movement of movements” made up of over 30 million Nigerians across labour unions, civil society, academia, and student groups.

“MOTION is dedicated to challenging the Nigerian paradox, where millions live in poverty despite the country’s wealth,” she said.

“Hunger wears many faces—the mother skipping meals so her children can eat, the student out of school, the family living on the rubble of their demolished home.

“After 65 years of nationhood, this is not the story we should be telling. Nigerians must take action to end hunger and bad governance.”

Ms Ngozi said the movement’s goal was to hold leaders accountable and “transform Nigeria into a nation that serves all, not a privileged few.”

Assembly promises to review complaints

Addressing the protesters, Fatai Mojeed, Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, commended them for their peaceful conduct and assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the Speaker.

He said the Assembly had no knowledge of the demolition forms allegedly issued by the Oba of Oworonshoki and promised to investigate.

“I will report all your messages to the Speaker when the House resumes from recess,” he said.

Some protesters claimed that at least 30 people had died as a result of the demolitions while others have been sleeping on the rubble of their destroyed homes for months.

They urged the state government to rebuild demolished structures and halt further incursions into Oworonshoki.

The Lagos State Government has not yet issued an official response to the allegations as of the time of this report.

Background

Friday’s protest coincided with the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, marked annually on 17 October to draw attention to global poverty and social exclusion.

The United Nations says the day reaffirms that poverty is a violation of human dignity and calls for policies that promote social inclusion and justice.

In its 2024 statement, the UN Development Programme (UNDP) stressed that “institutional neglect and exclusion” are the root causes of poverty, not just low income.

The Oworonshoki demolition has become a major flashpoint between the Lagos State Government and residents who accuse officials of forceful evictions and land seizures.

Residents say bulldozers moved in at night and demolished houses without adequate notice or compensation.

However, the government insisted that due process was followed, citing a three-phase amnesty programme between May and December 2024 that allowed residents to regularise their properties.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has since begun a verification exercise to identify legitimate victims and determine eligibility for compensation.

Still, many residents claim the demolitions were executed by unidentified agents not clearly linked to the state government or traditional authorities.

Economic experts warn that such forced evictions and loss of livelihoods deepen Nigeria’s poverty crisis, with over 139 million Nigerians now living below the poverty line despite reported GDP growth.