Dangote Refinery is on course to become the world’s largest refinery, with plans to scale up capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) from the current 650,000 bpd.

The move will take the crude oil processing facility, Africa’s largest refinery and the world’s biggest single-train refinery, the largest in the world, past India’s Jamnagar Refinery, whose capacity stands at 1.2 million bpd.

Dangote Refinery stated in a post on its X official handle on Sunday, following a press conference in Lagos, that the project will save Nigeria billions in foreign exchange, reduce import dependence, and boost its energy security.

The company said the expansion phase will create 65,000 jobs and open tremendous opportunities for local industries.

“The move underscores Africa’s ability to build and manage world-class infrastructure and reinforces regional self-sufficiency,” the refinery disclosed.

Dangote Refinery kicked off diesel and aviation fuel production in January 2024. Later in September, it announced that it had begun the production of petrol with the aim of ending Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined petroleum products and boosting the nation’s energy security.

Under current plants, polypropylene production will be increased from 900,000 metric tonnes to 2.4 million metric tonnes per annum, while the refinery will be upgraded to Euro VI fuel standards to attain top-tier global environmental standards. The expansion also includes power generation capacity growth that will ensure complete operational self-reliance.

The company said over 85 per cent of the workforce will be Nigerian, with major investment in skills and technology transfer. It added that 10% of the refinery’s shares will be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange to promote broad ownership and transparency within one year.

Speaking at the press briefing on Sunday, Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and president of the Dangote Group, called on the holders of the other 30 refinery licences in the country to join the push to make Nigeria Africa’s refining hub.

“When Africa builds its own capacity, it builds its own destiny,” he said.