Dangote Group has denied ownership of the truck involved in a road accident that occurred in Akungba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Wednesday.

The group made the disclosure in a statement signed by its management on Thursday stating that the truck does not belong to any of its subsidiaries.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that a truck allegedly owned by Dangote Group and loaded with cement lost control and crushed several persons, including a pregnant woman, along the Akungba-Owo Highway Wednesday evening.

A viral video, which started circulating online after the accident happened, showed some students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) at the crash site attempting to rescue the victims from the wreck.

The truck heading from Ikare to Akungba Akoko was reported to have had a brake failure, overrunning the barricade at the university’s main gate before colliding with pedestrians.

A statement by AAUA student union government’s public relations officer, Ajidagba Mosadoluwa, said ten people died in the accident.

“We regret to inform the entire student populace that an articulated vehicle belonging to Dangote Group of Companies suffered a brake failure from Ikare en route to Akungba, and destroyed by accident the permanent barricade erected at the university’s main gate,” the statement read.

‘Truck not owned by Dangote Group’

Dangote Group said the verified vehicle registration details confirm that the truck, whose registration number is Plate No. JJJ 365 XB, is owned and operated by an independent logistics company that is in no way affiliated to the group.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the truck was not conveying any Dangote products but was transporting crushed stones in reused sacks bearing various brand names,” the statement said.

The conglomerate, controlled by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, said its stringent fleet management and vehicle identification policy ensures that all its trucks are properly branded, tracked, and operated by trained employees under rigorous safety and compliance standards.

“For clarity, all genuine Dangote trucks carry distinct company markings and fleet numbers, making them easily identifiable.

“While the company deeply sympathises with all those affected by the incident, it urges members of the public and the media to verify information before attributing ownership or involvement to Dangote Group,” it said.

It urged media organisations to desist from using the images of Dangote-branded trucks in connection with accidents or incidents that are not linked to its activities.

“Dangote Industries remains steadfast in its commitment to road safety, regulatory compliance, and responsible corporate citizenship across all its operations in Nigeria and beyond,” the company said.