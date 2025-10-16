The Nigerian Army said it has commenced disciplinary proceedings against a soldier involved in the death of a commercial bus driver in Akunu, Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Headquarters of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, in a statement signed by its Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Njoka Irabor, on Thursday, described the incident as “unfortunate” and vowed to ensure that justice is swiftly served.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on Sunday, 13 October, when the deceased driver, who was heading to Abuja from Akure, encountered mechanical problems near a military checkpoint in Akunu.

While the driver attempted to fix the vehicle, some agitated passengers reportedly demanded a refund of their transport fare. One of the passengers allegedly sought the intervention of a soldier at the nearby checkpoint to compel the driver to refund their money.

The soldier, the army said, later arrived and “displayed very uncouth and unprofessional conduct,” leading to an altercation with the driver.

The confrontation escalated into physical contact, during which the soldier’s action resulted in serious injury to the driver, a breach of the military’s rules of engagement and code of conduct.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, the 32 Artillery Brigade said it promptly evacuated the driver to a nearby medical facility, took responsibility for all medical expenses and assigned an officer to monitor his treatment.

The statement added that the victim was first treated in Akoko, before being referred to the Ondo State Specialist Hospital in Akure and subsequently to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, where he passed away on Monday, 14 October.

Expressing condolences, the army assured the deceased’s family and the Ondo State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) that the erring soldier would face “the full wrath of the law,” with the outcome of the disciplinary process to be made public.

Mr Irabor, an army major, said a team from the brigade has already paid condolence visits to the bereaved family and the NURTW leadership.

The army also pledged to cover the burial expenses and provide welfare support to ensure that the death of the family’s breadwinner does not jeopardise the children’s education.

It added that a liaison officer from the Nigerian Army has been assigned to maintain contact with the family as burial plans continue, while the Ondo State Government has “commended” the army for its proactive response and commitment to resolving the matter peacefully.

“The Nigerian Army, as a reputable and disciplined organisation, expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the deceased and reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring that justice is served,” the statement read.