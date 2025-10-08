Tragedy struck on Wednesday morning when a truck overran a motorcycle rider along Oda Road in Akure, Ondo State, killing him on the spot.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was said to be returning home after dropping his child at school.

A witness said the speeding truck lost control and rammed into his motorcycle.

“The incident occurred in a flash, leaving residents and passersby in shock,” a witness said.

“The man had just dropped his children at school and was on his way home when the tipper crushed him. It was a very sad scene.”

It was gathered that the truck driver immediately fled the scene as soon as the accident occured.

At the time of filing this report, the body of the deceased had been evacuated.

Police say efforts are underway to apprehend the driver.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, said they were on the matter and details will be made public once investigations were concluded.