The Senate, Nigeria’s highest lawmaking body, resumed plenary on Tuesday, 7 October, after a two-month and two-week recess.

The lawmakers had embarked on the long recess on 23 July and were initially billed to reconvene on 23 September. However, it was shifted by two weeks.

The resumption of the lawmakers was eventful, not only because of the issues that arose on the floor for discussion, but also because of some occurrences in the chamber.

Akpabio’s welcome address

In his opening speech, the Senate president expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic trajectory and commended citizens for their resilience.

He claimed that the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration were beginning to yield positive results, particularly in boosting state revenues.

Mr Akpabio said governors now have more funds to pay salaries, unlike in the past, when many relied on borrowing. He also defended the Senate under his leadership, insisting that it remains frank and firm with the executive arm of government, despite persistent branding as a rubber stamp for the upper legislative chamber.

The address set the tone for legislative business in the new session.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s return to plenary

One of the week’s major highlights was the return of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to plenary. Her resumption drew public attention, as she took the same seat she had previously protested against.

Dressed in a white outfit with a matching head tie and black sunglasses, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was warmly received by colleagues, including Senators Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), Ogoshi Onawo (PDP, Nasarawa), Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East), and Samaila Dahuwa (PDP, Bauchi North), who exchanged handshakes with her.

Despite her return, she did not contribute to any debate throughout the week.

10-year passport ban for Nigerians convicted abroad

A bill seeking to impose a 10-year ban on the issuance of international passports to Nigerians convicted of crimes abroad and subsequently deported passed second reading on Tuesday.

The bill received overwhelming support through a voice vote, after which Mr Akpabio announced its passage. It was thereafter referred to the Senate Committee on Interior for further consideration and public hearing, with a four-week deadline to report back.

Brand new senators

On Wednesday, two newly elected senators, Joseph Ikpea (APC, Edo Central) and Nwachukwu Chibuzor (APGA, Anambra South), took their oaths of office.

Mr Ikpea succeeds Monday Okpebholo, who vacated his seat after he was elected governor of Edo State in November 2024, while Mr Chibuzor replaced the late Ifeanyi Ubah, who passed away in July 2024 in a London hospital.

Both lawmakers emerged as winners of the bye-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in August.

Another opposition senator defects to the APC

Enugu East Senator Kelvin Chukwu defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as announced in a letter read by the Senate president during Wednesday’s plenary.

With Mr Chukwu’s defection, the APC now controls 72 seats in the Senate. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) holds 28 seats, LP four, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have two seats each. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) retains one seat.

Tinubu seeks fresh $2.3bn external loan

Also on Wednesday, Mr Akpabio read a letter from President Tinubu requesting Senate approval for a fresh $2.3 billion external loan to be incorporated into the 2025 budget.

The president explained that the facility would help finance the N54.99 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The Senate referred the request to its Committee on Local and Foreign Debt for further scrutiny, with a one-week deadline to submit its report.

Senate to send delegation to the US over allegation of Christian genocide

At Thursday’s plenary, senators proposed the formation of an ad hoc committee to visit the United States Congress to address reports accusing Nigeria of perpetrating genocide against Christians.

Mr Akpabio cautioned against framing Nigeria’s security challenges as a religious conflict, noting that Muslims and people of other faiths have also fallen victim to violence nationwide.

He cited insecurity in the South-east as an example of violence unrelated to religion.