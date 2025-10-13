A 17-year-old 100-level student at Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos State, Edu Muyyassir, has turned a personal setback into an inspiring story of resilience and purpose.

His first book titled “The Comeback Code,” is a practical guide to overcoming life’s challenges and rebuilding strength after adversity.

The self-help book, which has begun attracting attention online, offers strategies for readers to rise above disappointment, fear, and failure.

Mr Muyyassir, an indigene of Epe Local Government Area in Lagos State, comes from a family of six and graduated from Loyola Jesuit College, Abuja.

Although an average student academically in his secondary school days, he found his true calling in writing, coding, and chess.

“I have a passion for writing, playing chess, and coding for software development. I can also design websites,” he said.

From rejection to purpose

According to Muyyassir, his journey into writing began after a major disappointment.

“After securing a flight ticket to pursue my education in the United States, my student visa was denied because of the restriction placed by the administration of President Donald Trump,” he recalled.

“The rejection moved me to tears, further pushing me into despair, on the edge of depression. It broke me, and I lost my joy.”

Instead of giving in to frustration, he channelled his pain into purpose by writing a book that speaks to anyone struggling with life’s difficulties, whether joblessness, addiction, grief, or illness.

The book also offers guidance to those facing mental health challenges, encouraging them to find meaning in their struggles.

“The book can help anybody, students, workers, artisans,” he explained.

“It’s broken into easy-to-read chapters that encourage readers to be deliberate about their growth, have the willingness and determination to start over again, believe again, and win again.”

He said the book includes sections on parenting resilience and how social media affects young people, as well as a chapter on spiritual resilience.

“For many people, when things do not go well, they blame God. I try to encourage them to understand that there is always light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

The final part of the book, he said, offers readers practical materials to help them start their journey of rebuilding stronger.

Hope for new generation

Mr Muyyassir said the book targets young Nigerians, especially students navigating a tough socio-economic climate.

“I want young people to know they can succeed without turning to drugs, crime, violence, or other vices,” he said.

He added that while the book does not claim to solve all problems, it helps readers find hope and build strategies for success.

“It teaches general resilience, resilience in the workplace, and even helps students become clear about what they want from life,” he said.

Beyond writing, Mr Muyyassir plans to publish more self-help books, create motivational courses, and mentor young people across Nigeria and Africa.

He dreams of becoming a data analyst and philanthropist supporting displaced communities, with an eye on public service in the future.

“Politics is something I might dive into,” he said. “I want to make tangible contributions to policies and governance, making people’s lives better, safer, and richer.”