Gatefield, a public strategy and media group is set to host a health summit in Abuja later this month, bringing together global and African leaders to define a new agenda for resilient and equitable health systems across the continent.

The development was made known in a press statement issued on Friday by Gatefield, organisers of the summit scheduled to hold from 22 to 23 October at Nile University, Abuja.

The event will bring together policymakers, researchers, and private sector leaders to explore new strategies for addressing chronic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, and gaps in mental and women’s health financing.

With health systems across Africa under unprecedented pressure, from rising non-communicable diseases to drug-resistant infections, the event seeks to inspire evidence-driven policies and stronger domestic investment in healthcare.

Rising disease burden and fragile health financing

According to the statement, sub-Saharan Africa stands at a defining moment for health resilience.

Fewer than eight per cent of people across the region have health insurance, even as chronic diseases continue to rise faster here than anywhere else in the world.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes now account for nearly one in four deaths on the continent.

The statement warned that drug-resistant infections have overtaken HIV/AIDS and malaria as leading causes of death, signalling a growing global health threat.

“If unchecked, antimicrobial resistance could claim up to 10 million lives globally each year by 2050, surpassing cancer as the world’s leading cause of death,” the statement noted.

It added that Africa bears 25 per cent of the world’s disease burden but receives only three per cent of global health spending.

Each year, about 150 million Africans face catastrophic health expenses that push families into poverty, underlining the fragility of the continent’s health financing systems.

Women’s and mental health underfunded

The statement further highlighted the neglect of women’s and mental health services, noting that half of African women of reproductive age are anaemic, while access to contraceptives, maternal care, and HIV prevention remains uneven across many countries.

It also revealed that an estimated 116 million Africans live with mental health conditions, yet less than two per cent of global health funding is dedicated to addressing the crisis.

It said stigma, poor infrastructure, and limited human resources continue to exacerbate the problem.

Building resilience through innovation and financing

Omei Bongos, Public Health Lead at Gatefield, was quoted in the statement as saying that Africa’s health challenges require long-term reforms built on innovation and sustainable investment.

Ms Bongos said health resilience begins with systems that anticipate shocks, whether pandemics, drug resistance, or financial strain, and protect the most vulnerable.

“It demands stronger domestic financing, data-driven governance, and innovation in community- and at-home care,” she said.

Shirley Ewang, Advocacy Lead at Gatefield, said the summit will provide an opportunity for health leaders to reimagine systems that can withstand future shocks.

Ms Ewang said from food and funding to women’s health and medicines, the agenda recognises the shared truth that health systems must be built to endure.

Global participation

The statement listed confirmed speakers from the World Bank, International Diabetes Federation, Pathfinder International, Policy Innovation Centre, Society for Family Health, and the South African Medical Research Council.

Sessions will focus on sustainable health financing, universal health coverage, and the integration of women’s and mental health into national health policies.

Interested participants, can register for the summit at tix.africa/discover/ghs2025.

About Gatefield

Gatefield is a public strategy and media group that promotes positive change through creative, evidence-based advocacy and storytelling.

It works with governments, civil society, and development partners to strengthen systems and promote sustainable development.