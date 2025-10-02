Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have successfully foiled a terrorist attack and killed two suspected terrorists in Taraba.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday by Umar Muhammad, acting assistant director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Jalingo.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops on October 1, 2025, advanced to Tor-Ikyeghgba village, where bandits were reported to be converging.

“On arrival at the general area, the troops made contact with the terrorists along the powerline axis and immediately engaged them with superior firepower, resulting in the neutralisation of two.

“During the operation, the following items were recovered: one locally fabricated pistol, two dane guns, three rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, one Baofeng radio, one motorcycle and other items,” he stated.

He quoted Kingsley Uwa, commander of the brigade, as commending the troops for their swift response, resilience, and professionalism.

Mr Muhammad also quoted the commander as urging the troops to maintain the momentum, assuring residents of the state that the brigade remained fully committed to ensuring their safety.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to continue to support the ongoing operation ‘Lafiya na kowa’ by providing timely and credible information that would aid in the fight against criminality.

(NAN)