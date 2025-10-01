Graduate underemployment is not a passing phase. It is the symptom of a deeper malaise that, if unaddressed, threatens Nigeria’s social fabric and economic competitiveness. The Channels TV debate underscored that Nigerians are acutely aware of the problem; what is missing is coordinated execution. If government, academia, industry, and the diaspora align, the tide can be reversed.

A few days ago, during my panel discussion on Channels Television, the question that dominated the airwaves was not abstract but painfully urgent: Why are so many Nigerian graduates, full of ambition and credentials, turning to menial jobs to survive? The answers lie not in individual shortcomings but in a tangled web of structural weaknesses in our economy, education system, and policy environment. It is a crisis that speaks to the very heart of Nigeria’s future: How a country treats its young and educated is the clearest mirror of its development trajectory.

Nigeria produces close to 600,000 graduates every year from its universities and polytechnics. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the youth unemployment rate stands above 40 per cent, while graduate underemployment hovers above 20 per cent. Put simply, one in five graduates is trapped in work that neither requires a degree nor pays a living wage. Each year, nearly 1.8 million young Nigerians enter the labour market, but only about 450,000 formal jobs are created across the entire economy. The arithmetic is brutal: more graduates chasing fewer jobs, with diminishing returns for higher education.

Macroeconomic headwinds deepen the malaise. Inflation, galloping above 20 per cent, erodes wages and shrinks the household purchasing power. The naira’s volatility has pushed firms into survival mode, discouraging expansion and hiring. Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, once a reliable absorber of graduates, has withered to less than 10 per cent of the GDP. Meanwhile, the oil-dependent economy has failed to generate jobs in sufficient numbers, there creating an environment in which a mechanical engineering graduate drives a taxi in Abuja, or a sociology major sells phone cards on the streets of Port Harcourt.

Beyond the numbers is a sobering mismatch. Nigeria’s higher education system continues to emphasise fields with limited absorption capacity. More than half of our graduates emerge from the social sciences and humanities, while fewer than 20 per cent are trained in STEM-related disciplines. Yet, the sectors with the greatest demand – technology, renewable energy, agro-processing, logistics, healthcare – are crying out for practical, technical, and digital skills. Employers consistently report that while Nigerian graduates are intelligent, they often lack the hands-on competence to be productive from the first day on the job.

This disconnect is aggravated by policy inertia. Public-sector recruitment, once a pathway to stability for graduates, has slowed drastically due to fiscal constraints. The private sector, facing high borrowing costs and weak consumer demand, is reluctant to shoulder the burden of training unskilled graduates. The result is predictable: well-educated young Nigerians are forced to accept work as ride-hailing drivers, domestic workers, restaurant workers or shop attendants. These roles keep body and soul together, but they do not advance careers or unleash the transformative power of education.

…recalibrate higher education. Universities and polytechnics must align curricula with market realities. Courses in data science, artificial intelligence, agritech, renewable energy, and logistics should be mainstreamed. Entrepreneurship modules should go beyond theory, embedding incubators and business labs within campuses, so that graduates leave not only with degrees but also with viable business models.

The human toll is immense. Families invest millions of naira in tuition fees, only to see their children take jobs that barely justify the expense. Graduates themselves oscillate between frustration and resignation, while many join the “japa” wave, fleeing abroad in search of dignity and opportunity. This mass exit of talent deprives Nigeria of the very human capital needed to innovate, industrialise, and compete globally. Worse still, persistent graduate underemployment risks fuelling crime, social unrest, and the erosion of trust in public institutions.

Nigeria cannot afford to let this crisis fester. The solutions require both short-term pragmatism and long-term structural vision.

First, recalibrate higher education. Universities and polytechnics must align curricula with market realities. Courses in data science, artificial intelligence, agritech, renewable energy, and logistics should be mainstreamed. Entrepreneurship modules should go beyond theory, embedding incubators and business labs within campuses, so that graduates leave not only with degrees but also with viable business models.

Second, expand vocational and technical pathways. Not every graduate should chase a white-collar role. Technical and vocational training in areas like construction technology, mechatronics, and industrial maintenance must be dignified, professionalised, and integrated into mainstream higher education. Germany’s dual system of apprenticeships, which ties classroom instruction directly to industry practice, offers a model worth adapting.

Third, scale structured internships and apprenticeships. Government can partner with the private sector to subsidise six- to twelve-month placements for graduates, lowering the cost of onboarding and equipping young workers with practical skills. Firms should be incentivised, through tax credits or wage-sharing arrangements, to take risks on fresh graduates.

…unlock digital entrepreneurship. With Nigeria already leading Africa in fintech, the ecosystem must broaden into edtech, healthtech, agritech, and creative industries. Graduates with the right digital training can build startups that generate jobs rather than seek them. Government’s role is to provide seed funding, simplify regulations, and protect intellectual property.

Fourth, revive industry and manufacturing. Job creation at scale is impossible without production at scale. Nigeria must prioritise industrial clusters, agro-processing zones, and export hubs that can employ graduates in engineering, management, and logistics. The African Continental Free Trade Area offers a ready market for value-added Nigerian goods if the country can mobilise its human capital effectively.

Fifth, unlock digital entrepreneurship. With Nigeria already leading Africa in fintech, the ecosystem must broaden into edtech, healthtech, agritech, and creative industries. Graduates with the right digital training can build startups that generate jobs rather than seek them. Government’s role is to provide seed funding, simplify regulations, and protect intellectual property.

Finally, leverage the diaspora. Nigerian professionals abroad are willing and able to mentor, fund, and open doors for young graduates. Diaspora-backed venture funds, remote internships, and trade linkages can turn isolated graduates into global entrepreneurs.

Graduate underemployment is not a passing phase. It is the symptom of a deeper malaise that, if unaddressed, threatens Nigeria’s social fabric and economic competitiveness. The Channels TV debate underscored that Nigerians are acutely aware of the problem; what is missing is coordinated execution. If government, academia, industry, and the diaspora align, the tide can be reversed.

Titus Olowokere is the president/ CEO of the US-Nigeria Business Council, Atlanta, GA. He can be reached at [email protected] (+14049394030)