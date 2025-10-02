The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa Command, has confirmed the drowning of a 15-year-old boy, Sunusi Abubakar, in a pond.

The command’s spokesperson, Badaruddeen Tijjani, confirmed the incident in a statement in Dutse on Wednesday.

Mr Tijjani said that Abubakar, a resident of Gabari village in Chamo district, drowned on Tuesday while swimming in a pond in the area.

He said that the deceased was discovered lifeless inside a pond locally referred to as “Mahayin gidan Toro”, located about 1.5 kilometers to the north of Gabari village.

“Prior to the discovery, the shoes and trousers of the deceased were seen abandoned by the riverbank.

“And according to his father, the deceased went to swim in the pond at about 5 p.m., but failed to return home.

“A search was immediately initiated by the community until the body was eventually discovered this morning,” he said.

The Jigawa NSCDC image maker added that the body of the deceased, which showed no trace of injury, was handed over to his parents for burial.

He urged parents, guardians and community leaders to warn children and youths against unsafe swimming practices in open water bodies in order to avert future occurrences.

He assured that the corps remained committed to its mandate of safeguarding lives and property across the state.

(NAN)