The Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) has launched its first Africa Hub in Lagos to strengthen private sector leadership, boost democratic resilience, and drive investment across the continent.

The Hub, unveiled on Wednesday in Lagos, is the organisation’s first globally.

CIPE, an affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce, said the Africa Hub will provide a platform for chambers of commerce, business associations, and civil society organisations to collaborate, strengthen governance, and shape reforms that make economies more inclusive and accountable.

CIPE’s Executive Director, Andrew Wilson, said the hub represents a new era of opportunity for the continent’s private sector.

“In bringing decades of experience and partnerships under one platform, we are creating a space where African business leaders can drive sustainable growth, boost democratic resilience, and expand inclusive economic opportunities across the region,” he said.

In her remarks, the CIPE’s Regional Director for Africa, Lola Adekanye, said the Hub would “broaden governance, amplify business’s voice in policymaking, and help build sustainable economies that benefit communities across the continent.”

Nigeria’s central role

Nigeria’s private sector was spotlighted at the event as a driver of regional transformation.

Gabriel Idahosa, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said the Hub would provide a timely platform for collaboration.

“CIPE’s work has always been about turning dialogue into action,” he said.

“The Africa Hub offers a timely platform for businesses and associations to collaborate across borders, build integrity into markets, and create the trust needed to attract investment and deepen democratic stability.”

A keynote address was delivered by US Consul General in Lagos, Rick Swart, who reaffirmed America’s support for private-sector-led development in Nigeria and across Africa.

“This launch is a regional milestone. It demonstrates CIPE’s enduring commitment to strengthening democracy led by private sector reforms that build fair business environments and create jobs,” Mr Swart said.

The Consul General described the private sector as a transformative force in Africa, noting that transparent markets and accountable governance are necessary for attracting investment.

Africa’s potential

Speaking with journalists, CIPE’s Managing Director for Programmes, Abdu Alkebsi, highlighted why Africa was chosen for the organisation’s first hub.

“We selected Africa for a reason. We selected Lagos for a reason,” Mr Alkebsi said. “Africa is the youngest continent, full of vibrancy and potential, but it has not reached that potential.”

Mr Alkebsi explained that the Hub would not dictate policies but instead strengthen local associations to partner effectively with governments to improve the business climate.

“We help associations develop the capacity to become a real partner for government,” he said.

“First, Nigerians should invest in Nigeria. When that happens, the rest of the world will come and invest. But you need that partnership between government and the private sector, and that is what we are establishing through the Hub.”

He also challenged the media to hold both CIPE and business leaders accountable. “We need you to monitor to make sure that what we promise, we deliver, and what the Nigerian business community promises, it delivers,” he said.

Event highlights

The Lagos launch, themed “Catalysing Private Sector–Led Growth for Democratic Stability in Africa”, brought together chambers of commerce, business associations, think tanks, government officials, and development partners.

The programme also featured a high-level panel discussion on “Markets, Mandates, and Democracy: Redefining the Private Sector’s Role in Attracting Investment and Advancing Africa’s Transformation and Resilience.”

The session, moderated by Yemi Candide-Johnson, Senior Partner at Strachan Partners, brought together voices from business, finance, and diplomacy.

The panellists include Ilona Coyle, Deputy Chief, Political & Economic Section, US Mission to Nigeria; Oluyomi Mayomi-Akinola of Rand Merchant Bank; Chidozie Arinze of Visa; and Babatunde Olaniyi of PwC Nigeria.

Discussions centred on how businesses could strengthen democratic institutions while driving investment. The panellists stressed the need for a vibrant private sector to work in collaboration with governments.

Track record

For more than four decades, according to the organisers, CIPE has partnered with chambers, think tanks, and civil society groups worldwide to strengthen democratic institutions through private enterprise.

In Africa alone, it has supported more than 530 chambers and associations across 23 countries.

In Nigeria, its partnerships with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other business groups have led to reforms in the maritime sector, tax administration, and regulatory transparency.

Mr Wilson said the Africa Hub builds on this record but places decision-making closer to partners on the continent.

“The Hub unites CIPE’s work, networks, and expertise under one banner to amplify private sector leadership as a driver of democratic resilience and inclusive growth,” he said.