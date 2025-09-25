Ekiti State Government on Thursday pledged an inclusive 2026 budget, improved infrastructure and enhanced security, as it kick-started preparations for the budget with town hall meetings across the three senatorial districts.

The state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, spoke at the Town Hall Meeting and Citizens’ Engagement with the people of Ekiti South Senatorial District.

The governor emphasised the need for the people of the state to maintain peace and witness more development and transformation in the coming year.

According to him, work is ongoing on 435 kilometres of rural road projects, which would be extended to cover 500 kilometres because of their strategic importance in evacuating farm produce and providing amenities in rural areas.

He assured that his administration is considering embarking on another batch of rural roads next year.

Their representatives presented all the requests of the communities in all six local government areas in the senatorial district, namely Ekiti South-west, Ikere, Ise/Orun, Emure, Ayekire and Ekiti-east.

The requests tabled before the government for consideration ahead of the 2026 budget preparation included rehabilitation of township roads, extension of electricity to developing areas, procurement of transformers, provision of potable water, rehabilitation of hospitals, construction of health centres, construction and rehabilitation of palaces, provision of perimeter fencing for schools, security of lives and property, among others.

The governor promised to look into them and ensure the incorporation of the critical ones into the 2026 Budget.

“There is no community in Ekiti State that has not felt our impact. And as we are doing our own, our National Assembly members are doing their own.

I want to appreciate Senator (Yemi) Adaramodu, Hon (Femi) Bamisile and Hon (Adeniyi) Ojuawo for what they have done for the people in all the local government areas in this district and their efforts have complemented what our administration has done in the state.

“There is love and unity between me and all National Assembly members, Ekiti State House of Assembly members and the local government chairmen.

When we all cooperate, our people will benefit immensely and when there is peace, there will be development. We cannot achieve anything in an atmosphere of rancour,” he said.

Responding to a request for improved security in the state, Mr Oyebanji appreciated the people of the senatorial district for making land available for commercial agriculture which has helped recovered hectares of land hitherto used as hideouts by criminal elements many of whom have fled the state after a massive land clearing exercise for commercial farming.

He further disclosed that the siting of an army barracks in Ikere Ekiti was a means to enhance security not only in the zone but in the entire state.

He commended the roles played by the traditional ruler of the town, Adejimi Alagbado, and a prominent son of the community and Chief of the Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, a lieutenant general, in ensuring the takeoff of the military base.

“I thank the community for providing land for the barracks and I believe the barracks will be completed very soon and more than 800 soldiers will be posted there. When this is done, the criminal elements will be very far from our state and our security architecture will be further strengthened,” he added.

Mr Oyebanji promised a better welfare package for traditional rulers and look into requests for more befitting places, resuscitation of the construction of five kilometres road in each local government areas annually, revisiting the Omuo Trailers Park, naming of a landmark project after the late former Chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotoso, and the incorporation of the Olowe Museum project into the 2026 budget.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Oyeniyi Adebayo, said the interaction with the citizens is in line with inclusive and an evidence of entrenchment of probity, accountability and transparency in governance.

Mr Adebayo noted that Mr Oyebanji’s transparency in handling the state finances has again been recognised as Ekiti has retained the first position in budget transparency, an accolade the state has won for the sixth consecutive quarter.