The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) heads into Matchday 5 with just six fixtures on the bill, as four games have been postponed due to continental engagements in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

But make no mistake; though the schedule is lighter, the stakes remain high. With the table still tightly packed, every point could shape the early chase for the summit or decide who slides toward the dreaded relegation scrap.

Bayelsa United vs Nasarawa United

At the Samson Siasia Stadium, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa United, 8th on the log, with seven points, started the league season brightly but have stumbled in recent weeks. The Restoration Boys were stunned at home last week by nine-time champions Enyimba and know this is their chance to rediscover rhythm in front of their faithful supporters.

Nasarawa United, currently 5th, with 7 points, arrive unbeaten in their last three, recovering impressively after a slow start. With steady momentum, the Solid Miners are eyeing a return to the NPFL elite conversation.

Their past encounters have always been tight—a goalless stalemate and a 2-2 draw. This one promises another fine margin affair.

El Kanemi Warriors vs Warri Wolves

In Maiduguri, El Kanemi Warriors, who are 13th on the log with four points, need a spark after one win in four games to get their season back on track. Their attacking potential is clear, but a lack of bite in the final third has left fans restless.

Warri Wolves are 3rd on the log, with 7 points. Newly promoted but brimming with belief, they have already shown they belong. Though a couple of slip-ups have slowed their rise, the Seasiders’ in-form forwards remain a threat.

This is their first-ever NPFL meeting, adding a layer of unpredictability to an already fascinating duel.

Enyimba vs Bendel Insurance

At the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba, table-toppers Enyimba, with 8 points, are back at the summit for the first time since March, and will look to cement their authority at home after that grinding 2-0 win away to Bayelsa United last week.

Championship DNA runs deep in Aba; when they smell blood, they usually deliver.

Bendel Insurance on 14th, with 5 points, however, have shown flashes of fight. Their late winner against Niger Tornadoes last week gave them breathing space, but inconsistency continues to dog the Benin Arsenal.

With six of the last nine clashes between these two ending in draws, expect another cagey chess match.

Katsina United vs Wikki Tourists

Katsina United, currently 9th on the log with six points, are formidable at home but have been inconsistent, failing to match their fire on the road. After falling to Abia Warriors last weekend, they’ll be eager to restore pride before their fans.

Wikki Tourists, 4th on the log, with 7 points, meanwhile, have made a bold statement in their return to the NPFL. The Bauchi boys are showing they belong and will sniff a chance to push closer to the summit with victory here.

This clash of the Northwest neighbours could be the most high-stakes of the round.

Niger Tornadoes vs Ikorodu City

At the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna, the Ikon Allah boy, Niger Tornadoes, currently 11th with six points, are in search of stability after alternating wins and losses in their first four games. Home ground advantage might be the spark they need to finally build momentum.

Ikorodu City, 7th with 6 points, are no longer NPFL rookies. They have proven stubborn. After three opening draws, they finally picked up their first win in Week 4. History favours the Lagos side; they have a win and a draw from their two meetings with Tornadoes.

This one feels like a battle of patience versus persistence.

Shooting Stars vs Kun Khalifat

No team is arguably under more pressure in the league than Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan. Second bottom in 19th, with just two points, and winless after four matches, they remain the only side without a clean sheet. New coach Nurudeen Aweroro is already under scrutiny, and this fixture may be make-or-break.

Kun Khalifat 15th, on 4 points, in their debut NPFL season, grabbed their first victory last week and are slowly finding their footing. The Imolites, led by “Black Guardiola,” as coach Uzoho is fondly called, will see this as another chance to make a statement.

With bragging rights at stake in their first-ever NPFL meeting, desperation meets ambition in Ibadan.

Postponed Fixtures (Due to Continental Commitments)

Barau FC vs Rivers United

Enugu Rangers vs Abia Warriors

Remo Stars vs Kano Pillars

Kwara United vs Plateau United

New dates will be confirmed by the NPFL board.

Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Enyimba: D-W-D-W

Warri Wolves: W-W-L-D

Wikki Tourists: W-D-W-L

Bayelsa United: W-W-L-L

Nasarawa United: L-W-D-W

Ikorodu City: D-D-D-W

Bendel Insurance: L-D-D-W

El Kanemi Warriors: W-D-D-L

Katsina United: L-W-W-L

Shooting Stars: L-D-D-L

Kun Khalifat: D-L-L-W

Niger Tornadoes: W-L-W-L

The big questions:

Can Enyimba tighten their grip on the summit?

Will Shooting Stars finally break free from their nightmare start?

And can newcomers like Wikki Tourists and Kun Khalifat continue to punch above their weight?

The answers will unfold under the weekend floodlights, as NPFL Matchday 5 promises tension, ambition, and statement victories.