The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Lekan Fatodu has said the reforms announced by the state government are designed to tackle long-standing problems in sports administration while securing the future of young athletes.

The new roadmap, unveiled at a press conference in Lagos on Friday 19 September is framed as a direct response to both recent athlete protests and the state’s Youth Games triumph, with officials determined to sustain momentum and entrench transparency.

For Mr Fatodu, the need for reform could not be clearer. “Sports in Lagos has long been a source of pride and unity, but to meet global standards, we must embrace reforms that strengthen governance, enforce transparency, and streamline our systems,” he said.

Why Lagos is reforming sports governance

Until now, Lagos had no central database of athletes. This vacuum, according to Mr Fatodu, allowed impostors and ageing athletes to exploit the system, often at the expense of younger talents. Some had been active for more than 15 years, occupying spaces meant for emerging stars.

To address this, Lagos is launching an online portal for athlete registration, performance monitoring, and biometric profiling. The aim is to eliminate fraud, build trust, and ensure only genuine athletes represent the state.

“We must carry the identity of Team Lagos with pride and purpose,” Mr Fatodu stressed, noting that impostors parading in Team Lagos apparel recently embarrassed the state.

The reforms also introduce structured disengagement policies. Athletes who fail to show measurable progress after three consecutive National Sports Festivals will be retired, but with support systems to help them transition into coaching, administration, or entrepreneurship.

Why grassroots revival is at the heart of the plan

Mr Fatodu argues that true greatness in sports begins at the grassroots. Lagos’ victory at the 2025 National Youth Games, where Team Lagos topped the medal table, underscored the potential of young talents when properly supported. To sustain that success, schools and communities will become the heartbeat of talent discovery.

“We are working closely with teachers, parents, and clubs to strengthen participation while expanding access to facilities across all divisions of the state,” he explained. Coaches will receive better training, while talent hubs will be established in each IBILE division to guarantee equal representation.

The Team Lagos Open Trials 2025 will further open the door for undiscovered athletes, creating what officials describe as a “steady inflow of new talent.”

Why athlete welfare is being prioritised

At the centre of the reforms is the welfare of athletes, a sore point that fuelled earlier protests in Lagos. Demonstrators had accused the state of neglect, citing unpaid allowances and the absence of career support. Mr Fatodu insists the new framework tackles those concerns head-on.

“We are introducing career sustainability programmes for life after competition. Regular assessments will ensure discipline and fairness. And athletes will benefit from clear exit systems, including skills acquisition, entrepreneurship training, and potential job placement support,” he said.

To strengthen communication, an Athletes’ Liaison Officer—preferably a former athlete—will act as a bridge between competitors and the Commission. This, Mr Fatodu noted, will guarantee athletes a voice in the system.

Why coaches and support staff are being restructured

Lagos is also overhauling how coaches are hired and evaluated. Under the new system, contracts will carry measurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and be .renewed annually based on results. Deserving assistant coaches will be promoted, while continuous education and certification will be mandatory.

According to LSSC boss, this ensures that coaches are not just mentors but active contributors to the state’s sporting vision. Partnerships with the National Institute for Sports and international certification bodies are expected to raise standards further.

Why transparency is non-negotiable

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, who joined Mr Fatodu at the briefing, reaffirmed the government’s stance on accountability.

“Everything that we are doing is transparent. We have an online portal now open for athletes to take advantage of, and as the DG mentioned earlier, we will not tolerate any level of indiscipline,” he said.

He explained that years of inertia had weakened public confidence in Lagos sports, but the reforms are intended to rebuild trust. By digitising athlete registration, monitoring contracts, and introducing scholarships in underserved communities, the state hopes to remove opacity and attract new investment from corporate partners and NGOs.

Why Team Lagos was dissolved

One of the boldest moves under the new roadmap is the dissolution of the Lagos State Senior Team. Mr Fatodu said this step was necessary to wipe the slate clean and rebuild with a new generation. “Plans are underway to reconstitute a new team with renewed energy and competitive spirit. Aspiring athletes must seize this opportunity and register through the state’s online platform,” he added.

Sustaining momentum after the Youth Games

Ultimately, Lagos is betting that these reforms will preserve its recent gains. Winning the Youth Games reaffirmed the state’s reputation as Nigeria’s sporting powerhouse. But officials are aware that without reforms, the success could fade quickly.

“These reforms form one vision: to make Lagos the centre of sporting excellence in Africa,” Mr Fatodu declared. “With the resolute commitment of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, strong collaboration with stakeholders, and the support of the media, we will inspire a new generation of champions, empower communities, and bring pride to our state.”