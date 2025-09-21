Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Abuja, Nigeria, to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), holding in New York, United States of America, from Monday, 22 September, to Sunday, 28 September.

The Vice President, who is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the global event, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement and join other dignitaries at the UN high-level general debates, among other side events.

He will also announce Nigeria’s new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement at this year’s UN special event on climate, his office said in a statement to PREMIUM TIMES.

In an earlier statement, Mr Shettima’s spokesperson, Stanley Nwokocha, said, “After attending UNGA, the vice president will leave for Frankfurt, Germany, where he is slated to meet with officials of the Deutsche Bank before returning to Nigeria.”

