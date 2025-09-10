The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a power outage affecting its franchise areas.

AEDC, in a public notice posted via its official X handle on Wednesday afternoon, said the outage is due to a loss of supply from the national grid, which occurred at 11:23 a.m..

It said it is working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised.

“Dear valued customers, please be informed that the power outage currently being experienced is due to a loss of supply from the national grid at 11:23 hrs today, affecting electricity supply across our franchise areas.

“Rest assured, we are working closely with the relevant stakeholders to ensure power is restored once the grid is stabilised. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement said.

When contacted, the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communication of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Kazah Bili Akau, told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon that the public would soon be updated about the development.

NISO is in charge of electricity system operations, managing load allocation from generation companies to distribution companies and eligible customers.