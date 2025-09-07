The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the issuance of fresh Statutory Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) to 374 property owners across 15 streets in Abuja, following the discovery that they illegally converted the land use of their properties without official approval.

This development comes after the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) discovered that the affected allottees unilaterally converted the designated land use of their properties without official approval, thereby violating the terms and conditions of their existing R-of-O.

In a public notice issued by the FCTA, the administration announced that the erring property owners have been directed to pay a penalty/violation fee of ₦5 million each within 30 days, effective from Wednesday, 10 September, 2025.

The notice stated: “This is to notify the general public, particularly allottees/title holders of properties, that the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has approved a reviewed Land Use/Purpose Clause of properties on the underlisted streets/locations of the Federal Capital City (FCC): Gana Street, Maitama District; Usuma Street, Maitama District; Yakubu Gowon Crescent, Asokoro District; Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II District; Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II District; Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Garki II District; Gimbiya Street, Garki II District; Onitsha Street, Garki II District; Ogbomosho Street, Garki I District; Lafia Close, Garki I District; Yola Street, Garki I District; Abriba Close, Garki I District; Danbatta Street, Garki I District; Ringim Close, Garki I District; and Ilorin Street, Garki I District.

“All affected allottees/holders of properties who, without approval, converted the land use of their properties on the above-listed streets/locations—having violated the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy—are hereby given thirty (30) days from Wednesday, 10th September, 2025 to pay a penalty/violation fee of Five Million Naira (₦5,000,000.00).

“The allottees/title holders should visit the FCTA Department of Land Administration at No. 4 Peace Drive, Central Business District, Abuja, with their original title documents and valid means of identification, for collection of their respective letters of Conveyance of Approval for the land use change/conversion containing details of the new land use and the applicable fees.

“Under this exercise, the Honourable Minister (Mr Wike) has, in addition, graciously approved the issuance of new title documents (Statutory Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy) in favour of the affected property owners, reflecting the updated land use of the properties for a fresh term of ninety-nine (99) years, upon fulfilling all necessary conditions.

“However, consideration for issuance of new title documents under this exercise does not cover land and property titles earlier withdrawn/revoked due to non-development, non-payment of ground rent, and/or other reasons.”

The notice further explained that the new exercise aims to correct widespread abuse of land allocation guidelines within the Abuja Federal Capital Territory, where properties originally designated for residential or commercial purposes were illegally converted to other uses.

It will be recalled that on 8 August 2025, Mr Wike inaugurated two ad hoc committees with a two-week mandate to review land use and purpose clauses of properties in Abuja and submit recommendations.

One of the committees was tasked with assessing land and properties in areas that had been overtaken by commercial and other activities, contrary to their original allocations.

While receiving the committee’s report last week Wednesday, the Abuja minister warned against the indiscriminate alteration of approved land uses.

“I’m aware that certain areas are designated for residential purposes, certain areas are designated for commercial purposes, but people believe that they can do anything without appropriate involvement,” Mr Wike said.

“So, they change residential to commercial and commercial to residential and to all kinds of mixed uses, and if you don’t sanction them, it will continue to be so.

“We must let you know that we have to apply the sanctions as required, and anybody who does not comply, we have no choice but to revoke the title and withdraw it, and then we will be in a position to decide what to do with it. As regards the problems about those applying for leases to build, that’s one area where I’ve seen a lot of malpractice.”