Defending champions Remo Stars climbed to the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Warri Wolves on Sunday.

Samson Olasupo’s 77th-minute strike made the difference in Abeokuta, pushing the Sky Blue Stars to seven points from three matches, ahead of Wikki Tourists on the number of goals scored.

Wikki, Tornadoes shine at home

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourists edged Abia Warriors 1-0 courtesy of Jonathan Mairiga’s second-half effort.

The result kept them level on points with Remo Stars but behind on goals scored.

Niger Tornadoes also impressed, beating Bayelsa United 1-0 with Ismail Sarki’s 27th-minute goal securing their second win of the season.

Rangers get first win

After a mixed start to the season, Rangers International finally secured maximum points with a convincing 2-0 win over Plateau United. Chidozie Iwundu struck in first-half stoppage time before Chidiebere Nwobodo sealed victory in the 80th minute.

Kwara United bounce back strongly

At the Ilorin Township Stadium, Kwara United defeated newcomers Kun Khalifat 2-0.

Johnmark Shirsha opened scoring in the 24th minute before Emeka Kingsley Obiorah added a late second to secure all three points for the Harmony Boys.

Mixed fortunes elsewhere

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars’ poor home form continued as they were held 1-1 by Ikorodu City.

Sodiq Ibrahim put the Oluyole Warriors ahead early, but Shola Adelani equalised for the visitors just before halftime as the South West derby ended in a stalemate.

Barau FC and Bendel Insurance also played out a 1-1 draw, with Alex Oweilayefa’s 7th-minute goal for Insurance cancelled out by Yahaya Ibrahim’s leveller on the stroke of halftime.

Two games ended goalless, as El-Kanemi Warriors held Rivers United in Maiduguri and Enyimba were frustrated at home by Nasarawa United.

League Table (Top Five)

1. Remo Stars – 7 pts (+2)

2. Wikki Tourists – 7 pts (+2)

3. Bayelsa United – 6 pts (+2)

4. Warri Wolves – 6 pts (+2)

5. Katsina United – 6 pts (+1)

Bottom of the Table

Plateau United remain rooted at the bottom with no points and just one goal scored after three matches.