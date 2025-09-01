The Olubadan coronation committee has unveiled a week-long programme of events ahead of the formal installation of Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadan.

Chaired by Bayo Oyero, a former President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), the committee held its inaugural meeting on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to finalise preparations for the historic event scheduled for Friday, 26 September.

According to a statement issued by the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, the meeting had in attendance the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters,. Demola Ojo, as well as other senior government officials and traditional representatives.

According to the statement, the coronation programme will begin on Monday, 22 September, with an interdenominational service at the Olubadan Palace in Oke Aremo, organised by the CCII.

This will be followed by a cultural day on Tuesday, jointly hosted by the CCII and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to celebrate Ibadan’s cultural heritage.

A coronation lecture, to be delivered by Toyin Falola, a professor of history, is also scheduled for the day.

On Thursday, a mega praise worship session will be held at the Civic Centre, Idi Ape, while the main coronation ceremony is slated for Friday, 26 September, at Mapo Hall in Ibadan.

The committee meeting was attended by key stakeholders including the Asipa Olubadan-designate, Hamidu Ajibade, and the Olubadan’s media aide, Aide, Adeola Oloko.

Also present were the Commissioners for Culture and Tourism, Women Affairs, and Information. The local government chairmen of Egbeda and Ibadan South-East represented the 11 councils in Ibadan, while a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly representing Ibadan South-East constituency was in attendance.

Officials from the governor’s office, including the Director-General of Protocol and Permanent Secretaries from relevant ministries, were also part of the planning session.

Mr Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, was recently confirmed as the 44th Olubadan following the passing of his predecessor, Owolabi Olakuleyin, on July 7.

He ruled for 11 months and 25 days.

Earlier in August, Governor Seyi Makinde paid a visit to the Olubadan-designate to pay homage to him.

In an X post, Governor Seyi said the visit offered an opportunity to “ discuss preparations for the coronation ceremony which will be held soon.”

“We are so proud of our traditional institution in Ibadanland and its unique succession system,” he said.