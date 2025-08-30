The Cross River Government has expressed sadness over the death of 21-year-old Moses Mba, as the family of the deceased continues to cry for justice.

Mother of the deceased, Victoria Mba has called for justice over the alleged killing of her son by security operatives attached to the residence of the State Governor Bassey Otu.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Saturday, Mrs Mba alleged that her son was beaten and shot by the governor’s security aides on 1 August.

She explained that Moses, who would have turned 22 in November, died on 9 August at the Naval Reference Hospital, Calabar, from injuries sustained from the beating and gunshot wounds.

According to her, the incident happened in front of the governor’s residence after her son insisted on seeing the governor to deliver what he described as a message from God.

“We (my husband and I) were away in Abia when the incident occurred. On our return, we got a call from an official of the Red Cross Society that rushed him to the hospital.

“When we arrived at the hospital, we asked our son what happened. He told us that he only requested to see the governor because he had a message for him from God.

“I am not making excuses for him. My son had always loved God’s work since age 10 and often spoke of visions.

“We only pleaded with him to complete his education before going fully into God’s work,” she said.

Mrs Mba further alleged that her son was brutally beaten and shot because he insisted on seeing the governor, and that no effort was made by the security operatives to save his life afterwards.

According to her, officials of the Red Cross, whose office is nearby rushed her son to the hospital as he bled profusely from the gunshot wound.

“They (Red Cross) also paid ₦1.3 million, in addition to other medical expenses, for the surgery on his left leg where he was shot,” she said.

The grieving mother further alleged that throughout the period her son was hospitalised, security operatives from the governor’s office mounted surveillance at the hospital.

“They wore plain clothes and rotated duties morning, afternoon, and night.

“One aide to the governor’s Chief of Staff, by name Emmanuel Dickson, was in touch with us and also visited the hospital.

“The security operatives demanded copies of all the receipts for his treatments, even though the Red Cross footed the bills.

“When my son died on Saturday, Aug. 9, I called the same Dickson to inform him that the mortuary bill was ₦54,000 plus, but he only sent ₦50,000.

“It is the same person and others who are now threatening us, saying there is nothing we can do, even if we cry to high heaven, since the governor is involved,” she alleged.

She further narrated that a few days after depositing her son’s body at the morgue, some persons led by the state’s Commissioner of Police attempted to access the corpse.

“According to her, we got a call from the mortuary attendant who said the Commissioner of Police and some persons wanted to see our son’s body, but we told them not to allow it.

“Now, they are refusing to let us bury our son. At the same time, they are threatening us and lying that our son had a mental issue.

“My son never had any issue. He wrote the last JAMB and scored 196, and his WAEC result is perfect.

“He was to study Business Administration at the University of Calabar.

“They are saying all I need is money, and that ₦3 million will keep me quiet. Nigerians should please help me.

“I want justice for my son, who is still lying in the mortuary,” she pleaded.

Meanwhile, the Cross River Government has condemned the beating and shooting of Moses, which subsequently led to his death.

The State Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, who spoke to NAN, however, absolved the governor’s security aides of involvement in the incident.

He alleged that the deceased was not mentally stable and clarified that the residence Moses visited was not the governor’s official residence but his former house.

“Firstly, the house is not where the governor presently resides, and secondly, only one security officer was at the premises when the boy visited.

“There is video evidence showing the boy throwing large stones at the policeman.

“He was not mentally okay and, at a point, even apologised for throwing the stones.

“In spite of this, we strongly condemn the beating and shooting of the boy.

“It is not something anyone should be happy about, no matter the circumstances,” Mr Ekpang said.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police confirmed that the case had been forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

“Whatever the DPP advises, we will follow,” he added.

