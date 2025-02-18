The Cross River State Government says it will take delivery of two new aircraft in March as part of plans to boost the state airline company.

Governor Bassey Otu disclosed this at a press briefing in Calabar on Tuesday.

He said the plan to resuscitate the state airline was to provide an alternative transportation system and improve the travelling experience for state residents and visitors.

Regretting that residents and visitors to Cross River were having trouble flying to the state due to flight delays and cancellations, Mr Otu noted that these would change when Calli Air comes back on board.

“We have worked on the engines of the other aircraft we have, and we are also in the process of receiving an additional two by March.

“We are working to have the biggest airline in the country and ultimately solve the Calabar route challenge. We are hoping to fly beyond Nigeria when this starts,” he said.

The governor said with the cost of fuel and the state of federal roads in Cross River, his administration was on the verge of developing the rail system.

He revealed that the Obudu cargo and passenger airport was receiving priority attention to provide an alternative to the flying public, adding that the state would soon launch the state transport master policy.

He explained that in implementing the new policy, he tapped into the blueprints developed by his predecessors.

“God has afforded us the opportunity to buy into the experiences of our predecessors; they did not do badly, all that is needed, is fresh breath by injecting modern values to some of these policies that have lost value with time.

“We will put together these policies and recreate them to serve the generation of today,” Mr Otu said.

(NAN)

