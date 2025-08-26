President Bola Tinubu has expressed gratitude to his Brazilian counterpart, President Luiz Lula, for the warmth and honour extended to him and his delegation while on a state visit to the South American country.

President Tinubu concluded a two-day visit to Brazil on Tuesday. He had arrived in the country early Monday for the visit aimed at deepening Nigeria-Brazil relations.

During the visit, both countries signed five MoUs in trade, aviation, science, finance and diplomacy.

One of the areas they agreed on is the return of Brazil’s state oil firm, Petronas, to Nigeria, five years after it halted its joint venture operations.

Also, Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, is to commence direct flights from Lagos to the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo.

In a statement he signed, President Tinubu said his conversation with President Lula were not mere protocol but “carried purpose and delivered action.”

He said the return of Petrobas to Nigeria will re-energise Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and unlock wider economic opportunities for the people.

Read President Tinubu’s statement

I sincerely thank President Lula for the extraordinary warmth and honour he extended to me and my delegation, crowned by a truly memorable almoço at the Itamaraty Palace.

Our conversations were not mere protocol. They carried purpose and delivered action. Five MoUs in trade, aviation, science, finance, and diplomacy now chart a path from intentions to implementation for our two countries.

I welcome Petrobras’s potential return to Nigeria. This move will re-energise our oil and gas sector and unlock wider economic opportunities for our people.

From new direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil, knowledge transfer, to joint work in technology, food security, and clean energy, we are opening fresh horizons together, built on a vision of a stronger global south partnership.

Obrigado, Brasil, for the friendship, the feijoada, and for proving once again that we share one future across the Atlantic.

~ Bola Tinubu